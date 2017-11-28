Readers Respond - Albums They Wish Received a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

As BWW reported, the Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS this morning. The Grammys are composed of 84 categories, including nominees in the highly anticipated category for Best Musical Theater Album. This year's nominees are:

COME FROM AWAY: Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN: Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

HELLO, DOLLY!: Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Although theater fans were excited for the three nominees, some felt that there were a few obvious snubs in the category, perhaps the most notable being NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 and SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Fans took to the Broadway World Message Board and social media to share their thoughts on the shows that did not score a nomination.

bwayphreak234 shared: "I can't believe SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE was not nominated. I rarely agree with the Grammy Award nominees and winners for Best Musical Album, but this takes it to a whole new level."

BroadwayConcierge shared: "What... is... the logic... in limiting this category to 3 nominees? And in limiting the Principal Soloist category when 14,000 people won the award for HAMILTON a few years ago? In any event, I'm always THRILLED when COME FROM AWAY gets any accolade whatsoever!!!

Mister Matt shared: "I'm a little surprise no nomination for HAMILTON Mixtape. At any rate, I didn't figure on COME FROM AWAY, but if it sold more copies than GREAT COMET or SUNDAY IN THE PARK, then it makes sense. They're just following their usual format, which is sales-driven."

ChildofEarth shared: "Will Pasek and Paul get an EGOT before Lin? That's insane. Also, while I am overwhelmed with happiness for COME FROM AWAY, my heart aches for Dave Malloy. He (and his show) deserved so much more."

Gina Frontino shared: I'm in shock that The Great Comet wasn't nominated

Other albums which readers felt were overlooked included ANASTASIA, BANDSTAND, A BRONX TALE, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, FALSETTOS, GROUNDHOG DAY and WAR PAINT.

The Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album has been awarded since 1959. The first recipient of the award went to composer Meredith Willson for THE MUSIC MAN. Recent winners include KINKY BOOTS (2014), BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL (2015), HAMILTON (2016) and THE COLOR PURPLE (2017). The year reflects the year in which the Grammy Awards were handed out, for music released in the previous year. The current eligibility year is defined by the Recording Academy as beginning October 1, and ending the following September 30.

THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be broadcast live on both coasts from New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at a new time, 7:30-11:00 PM, live ET/4:30-8:00 PM, live PT, on the CBS Television Network.

Click here for a full list of this year's nominees!

Image courtesy of The Recording Academy

Related Articles