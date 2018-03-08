Raul Esparza Cast As Lead On New NBC Drama SUSPICION

According to Deadline, actor Raul Esparza has been cast as the lead of the new NBC drama SUSPICION. He is set to star opposite to 13 REASONS WHY star Derek Luke on the new pilot. This comes after Raul Esparza announced his departure from the long-running NBC drama, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit last month. Read more about it from Deadline here!

The new drama coming to NBC has been described as a "Hitchcockian thriler". It was written by Jessica Goldberg, creator of THE PATH. She will executive produce the show in tow with Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Finder, Avi Nir, and Alon Shtruzman.

Raúl Esparza was nominated for TONY AWARDS for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





Related Articles