Randy Rainbow to Perform at the New York Comedy Festival

The 2019 New York Comedy Festival has announced this year's list of names set to headline, including Randy Rainbow, Trevor Noah, and Stephen Colbert.

Other headliners of the festival include Vir Das, Kathleen Madigan, Demetri Martin, Bill Maher, Nicole Byer, Norm McDonald, Jenny Slate, Jay Mewes, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Nate Bargatze, Tom Segura, Kevin Smith, No Such Thing As A Fish, and U Up? Live by Betches Media.

"We've always supported and championed those in the industry, and we're excited to continue to bring the very best comedic talent to entertain comedy fans this November," founder and owner of the festival Caroline Hirsch said.

Festival goers can expect pop-up events, panel discussions, radio and podcast broadcasts, film screenings and live improv and sketch comedy at this year's event, done in partnership with The Female Quotient, a woman-owned and led initiative centered on advancing women in the workplace.

The festival will take place in various locations throughout New York City from Nov. 4 through Nov. 10. Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. However, Citi cardmembers will have an early opportunity to purchase tickets beginning Aug. 7 at 11 a.m. ET and ending Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.

Randy Rainbow (yes, real name) is a comedian, actor, writer, host and internet celebrity best known for his series of satirical videos. His political spoofs have garnered international acclaim and millions of views.







