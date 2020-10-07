Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone's 'If Donald Got Fired' Hits #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart
The video is available now on YouTube where it will serve as a fundraiser for the ACLU.
"This is a dream come true," Rainbow said. "It's no secret that I have always been obsessed with Patti LuPone. She's been an idol of mine since childhood, so I still can't believe this actually happened!"
"I'm so thrilled to be part of Randy's satiric brilliance," said LuPone. "I wish I could have lived up to it but he's in a stratosphere all his own."
The video is available now on YouTube where it will serve as a fundraiser for the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) which is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 "to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States."
Additionally, a digital single is also available now from Broadway Records at all major digital music retailers. The single features original cover art by beloved Broadway illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson.
