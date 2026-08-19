Randy Edelman to Perform AMERICAN ORIGINAL at Carnegie Hall

Award-winning composer, songwriter, and performer Randy Edelman will return to Carnegie Hall on December 19, 2026, marking the third time in his career that he has taken the stage at one of the world's most storied concert venues. The performance, billed 'Randy Edelman: American Original,' arrives on the heels of Green Park, his new studio album released September 25 via Cherry Red Records - giving audiences a rare moment where a fresh body of work and a landmark live milestone meet.

A Third Invitation to Music's Most Storied Stage

What audiences will find at Carnegie Hall on December 19 is Edelman at his most unguarded: just a piano, his voice, and a lifetime of stories, delivered with the same honesty and presence that has made his recent live performances such immersive experiences. There is no overproduction to hide behind - only the songs and the storytelling that connect them, night after night, to audiences who keep coming back for more.

Green Park: A Deeply Personal New Chapter

Alongside his return to Carnegie Hall, Edelman will release Green Park, a collection of ten original compositions inspired by personal memories, reflections, and experiences tied to one of London's most cherished public spaces. Written, performed, and produced by Edelman himself, the album moves through themes of nostalgia, resilience, serenity, and human connection, pairing his gift for melody with the same cinematic instinct for storytelling that has defined his celebrated film scores.

The album's ten tracks - including the title song 'Green Park,' 'After All the Madness,' 'Watching and Wishing,' and '12 Steps (Serenity Prayer)' - were recorded in Los Angeles and partly mixed at London's famed Abbey Road Studios, with contributions from a small circle of longtime collaborators. The result is a warm, reflective collection that stands as one of the most intimate releases of Edelman's career, and a fitting companion to the milestone awaiting him at Carnegie Hall.

More on Carnegie Hall Recent Articles Carnegie Hall+ Will Host Free Outdoor Opera Screenings At Hudson Yards This August

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming