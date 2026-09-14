Tickets Now On Sale For RANDY EDELMAN: AMERICAN ORIGINAL At Carnegie Hall

Tickets are now on sale for Randy Edelman: American Original, a solo piano concert event bringing award-winning composer, songwriter, and performer Randy Edelman back to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, December 19, 2026. The performance marks the third time in Edelman's career that he has taken the stage at Carnegie Hall.

An evening of solo piano, voice, and storytelling, American Original finds Edelman without a band, orchestra, or backing musicians of any kind - just a piano, his voice, and a career's worth of stories delivered directly to the audience. The concert arrives on the heels of Green Park, Edelman's new studio album released September 25 on Cherry Red Records, a ten-song collection inspired by his lifelong relationship with London.

Edelman's career spans five decades and two distinct legacies: as a hitmaking pop songwriter behind songs including 'Weekend in New England' (Barry Manilow), 'Isn't It a Shame' (Patti LaBelle), and 'You' (The Carpenters), and as one of Hollywood's most prolific film composers, with scores including The Last of the Mohicans, Gettysburg, Dragonheart, The Mask, Kindergarten Cop, My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters II, and Billy Madison. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his score to The Last of the Mohicans.

The Carnegie Hall date caps a milestone year for Edelman, following a run of New York engagements including the Triad Theatre on October 2 and 3, and a one-night solo performance at the Stonewall Inn on July 25.

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