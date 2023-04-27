Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Will Lead Shakespeare's MACBETH in Liverpool, Edinburgh, London, and Washington, D.C.

Tony and BAFTA Award-winning Ralph Fiennes will star as Macbeth and Olivier Award-winning Indira Varma will star as Lady Macbeth in an intimate new production of William Shakespeare's MACBETH which will open in Liverpool this November.

Directed by Simon Godwin with set design by Frankie Bradshaw and an adaptation by Emily Burns, this new production will break free from the confines of traditional theatres and instead be staged in four site-specific warehouses in four iconic cities.

MACBETH will play seasons in Liverpool (24 November - 16 December 2023), Edinburgh (13 - 27 January 2024), London (11 February - 23 March 2024) and Washington, D.C. (2 - 28 April 2024).

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale in June. Tickets for The Washington, D.C. season are on sale now as part of a six-play subscription to Shakespeare Theatre Company's 23/24 Season.

Ralph Fiennes said today "Ever since we collaborated on Man and Superman I've longed to work with Indira Varma and Simon Godwin again. Simon brought us together then and he's reuniting us for Macbeth. Simon's visionary process is exceptionally collaborative. This will be my third time working with him - I'm truly excited. Macbeth is a play that always carries relevance but with wars in Ukraine and Sudan - and murderous authoritarian regimes very present in the world the play seems particularly current. But Shakespeare's examination of the MINDS of his protagonists - the intimate nature of this - is what gives the play its brilliant and terrifying focus."

Indira Varma said today "I'm thrilled to be heading back in to the rehearsal room with Ralph Fiennes and Simon Godwin exploring Macbeth and Lady M's fraught relationship and the play's themes of ambition and corruption which still feel chillingly poignant in our modern world."

Director Simon Godwin said today "I'm thrilled to be reuniting with Ralph and Indira after our acclaimed Man and Superman at the NT. Macbeth is a remarkable portrait of a marriage and a terrifying account of the drift towards tyranny. The experience will be heightened by playing in different spaces across different cities before ending our journey - during a US election year - in America's capital. I'm thrilled to be embarking on an international journey driven by Shakespeare's capacity to urgently reflect our shared and volatile present."

Producers Wessex Grove and Underbelly said today "We feel very honoured and excited to be working with Ralph, Indira, Simon and Frankie on such a bold artistic vision for one of Shakespeare's greatest plays. Both Wessex Grove and Underbelly's producing ethos is very much to push the boundaries of what a theatrical experience can be and who that experience is for. This production of Macbeth will inhabit stunning warehouses in four great cities, bringing the audience even closer to Shakespeare's work, and in doing so we hope encouraging a whole new audience to discover the brilliance of live theatre."