Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay to Star in JOHN & JEN: A 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT CELEBRATION

Direct from a London season, Rachel Tucker & Lewis Cornay will reprise their starring roles in a brand-new version of 'John & Jen' by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald. The performance, which celebrates the musical's 30th anniversary, will take place

February 9, 2023 at New York's famed 54 Below.



Accompanied by Andrew Lippa as Musical Director, the updated adaptation of this beloved cult musical will be heard in the USA for the first time, following a stream of the specially filmed London production (Stage2View) on BroadwayHD.



This concert evening is produced by Bray Productions and directed by Guy Retallack. Casting is by Leon Kay Casting.

It will also launch the DVD of the 2021 Southwark Playhouse production.



Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker has starred in 'Come From Away', 'Wicked' and' The Last Ship' on Broadway.



Lewis Cornay appeared in London in 'She Loves Me', 'The Book of Mormon', 'The King & I', and Disney's 'Mary Poppins'.



1985. John & Jen, brother and sister, born seven years apart, grow up together, totally inseparable. Jen makes a "forever pact" with her little brother to always protect him against anything and anyone, including their own dad.



2005. Jen, alone with her baby boy whom she has named John, creates a living memorial to the brother she feels she failed to protect.



The beautiful and haunting score captures the zeitgeist of contemporary America, as it takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Rachel Tucker (Jen)



Rachel Tucker is an Olivier-Nominated Actress who starred in 'Come From Away' at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass: the role she originated in London. She received her Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards for her performances in this role. Rachel is also an experienced screen actress - she can be seen playing the role of Siobhan O'Hare in a new Northern Irish television series: 'Hope Street', which aired on BBC1 in early 2022 with season two due to air in early 2023 on BBC1 and BritBox. In 2022, Rachel performed at The Arts Centre, Melbourne, and the prestigious Sydney Opera House with the concert 'Do You Hear The People Sing': a concert spectacular of Boublil and Schönberg's best known works, curated by and featuring the composers. Theatre credits: 'Songs For a New World' (London Palladium & streaming), Elphaba in 'Wicked' (West End, Broadway and the London 10th anniversary cast); Meg Dawson in Sting's musical 'The Last Ship' (Neil Simon Theatre, New York and Bank of America Theatre, Chicago); 'Communicating Doors' (Menier Chocolate Factory); Jen in 'John & Jen' (Southwark Playhouse) for which she won Best Lead Performance In A Musical in the Off West End Awards OFFIES 2022; 'Farragut North' (Southwark Playhouse) and Meat in 'We Will Rock You' (Dominion). Television credits: Siobhan O'Hare in 'Hope Street' (BBC1/BritBox); Sharon Collins in 'Informer' (BBC1/Neal Street productions) and 'I'd Do Anything' (BBC1), where she reached the semi-final stages for the role of Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh's 'Oliver!'. Workshops credits: The Baroness in 'Lempicka' (Williamstown Theatre Festival, Dir. Rachel Chavkin); Elly in 'Lazarus' (New York, Dir. Ivo Van Hove) and Meg Giry in 'Love Never Dies' (Sydmonton Festival, Dir. Jack O'Brien). For more information, please visit Rachel's website: www.racheltucker.co.uk

Lewis Cornay (John)

Theatre Credits: Amos, 'Whistle Down the Wind' (The Watermill), Arpad Laszlo, 'She Loves Me' (Sheffield Crucible), John, 'John & Jen' (Southwark Playhouse, Offie Award Winner), 'The Book of Mormon' (Prince of Wales Theatre), 'The Elephant's Child', Just So (Barn Theatre), The Bellboy/ Wallace Hartley, 'Titanic the Musical' (UK Tour), Louis Leonowens, 'The King & I' (Royal Albert Hall), Kurt Von-Trapp, 'The Sound of Music' (London Palladium), Michael Banks, 'Mary Poppins' (Prince Edward Theatre). Workshops: 'Nero' (Lyric Hammersmith), 'Snowflake' (Lowry), 'Ps, I'm A Terrible Person' (Cockpit Theatre), 'The Battle of Boat' (Stockwell Playhouse), 'Brothers' (Arts Theatre), 'The Break' (Arts Theatre), 'Soul Music' (Perfect Pitch). Concerts: 'The Curious Case of Lewis Cornay' (The Other Palace), 'Lewis Cornay & Friends' (Union Theatre), 'An Afternoon with Lewis Cornay' (Crazy Coqs), 'Comparing Notes with Lewis Cornay' (Crazy Coqs). As a writer Lewis is part of the Soho Writers Lab Alumni and had his debut play 'Daddy Issues' premiere at Seven Dials Playhouse last year. He was also a finalist for the Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize and is currently working on a new musical for British Youth Music Theatre, where he was awarded the New Musical Theatre Award.

Andrew Lippa (Music & Book)

Andrew Lippa wrote and composed the theatrical oratorio 'I Am Harvey Milk' that received its New York premiere at Lincoln Center starring Kristin Chenoweth and Mr. Lippa as Harvey Milk. 'Life of the Party', an evening celebrating 20 years of his work, premiered at London's award-winning Menier Chocolate Factory in 2014. He also wrote the Drama Desk-nominated music and lyrics for the Broadway musical 'Big Fish', the Tony-nominated music and lyrics for the Broadway musical 'The Addams Family' (performed in over 40 countries; seen by over 50 million people worldwide) as well as the music for Aaron Sorkin's Broadway play 'The Farnsworth Invention'. His song "Evil Like Me," from Disney's 'Descendants', has been viewed over 100 million times on YouTube and earned Mr. Lippa a gold record. Other musicals include the Drama Desk award-winning musical 'The Wild Party' (book/music/lyrics); 'A Little Princess' (music); 'John & Jen' (music/book); 'Asphalt Beach' (music and lyrics); and 'You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown' (additional music/lyrics and arrangements); 'The Man In The Ceiling' (music and lyrics). Other concert works include 'I Am Anne Hutchinson'; 'Unbreakable'. He is currently at work on multiple stage and film projects. Accolades include Tony, Grammy, and Emmy nominations, the Gilman/Gonzalez-Falla Theater Foundation Award, ASCAP's Richard Rodgers/New Horizons Award, The Drama Desk and The Outer Critics Circle Award. Andrew Lippa serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America, is a graduate of The University of Michigan, and was born in Leeds, England. www.andrewlippa.com

Tom Greenwald (Book & Lyrics)

Tom Greenwald is a best-selling children's book author (The Charlie Joe Jackson series, the Crimebiters series, 'Game Changer' among others), Broadway marketer (co-founder of SpotCo), occasional humorist for the New York Times and other publications, and very occasional lyricist and librettist. ('John & Jen' is his one and only musical. You can't get much more occasional than that).

Guy Retallack (Director)

Guy was Artistic Director and founder with his wife Rachel Tucker of the BridgeHouseTheatreSE20 from 2013-2020.

His credits include 'John & Jen' by Andrew Lippa & Tom Greenwald, which was nominated for 6 OFFIE Awards, and won Best Lead Performance In A Musical in the Off West End Awards 2022 for both of its titular characters; the multi-award-winning 'Thrill Me: The Leopold And Loeb Story' by Stephen Dolginoff (Tristan Bates Theatre & Charing Cross Theatre, Arcola, The Other Palace, Korea Arts, UK tour). His own acclaimed adaptation and production of 'A Christmas Carol'. Other work: 'Twelfth Night' (BH Theatre, Globe Theatre, Neuss, Itaka Shakespeare Festival) 'Plaid Tidings'(BH Theatre) 'Control' by Tim McArthur at the (Hen & Chickens, BH Theatre), 'Miracle On 34th Street', 'A Christmas Carol: More Or Less' (BH Theatre), 'It's A Wonderful Life' (BH & James Seabright Productions), 'Macbeth' (BH & Neuss International Shakespeare Festival), 'Liberty' by Glyn Maxwell at (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre), 'The Secret Rapture' by David Hare at the Lyric Theatre (West End) for Bill Kenwright (BKL), 'Hard Times' by Stephen Jeffreys (Watermill) & 'Dangerous Corner' by JB Priestley (Watermill), 'Future Me' by Stephen Brown (Theatre503 & UK Tour), 'The Lifeblood' by Glyn Maxwell (Wiltons Music Hall, Riverside Studios, Gilded Balloon), 'Faster' for Filter Theatre (Lyric Hammersmith & 59E59 Street Theater, New York), and 'Tommy' by Pete Townshend & The Who for BKL, Number 1 UK Tour, and also at the Royal Academy of Music. Guy started his directing career by training as a stage manager at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and was lucky to work at the RSC, ATC, as well as at The Old Vic, working with and for Jonathan Miller. At the National Theatre Guy was Staff Director with such luminary directors as Howard Davies, Jeremy Sams and Stephen Daldry. During this period Guy was privileged to work with Max Stafford-Clark for Out of Joint & The Royal Court on four productions over 3 years, including 'Shopping & F***ing' (Ravenhill), 'Three Sisters' (Chekhov) and 'The Break Of Day' (Wertenbaker). Currently in New York, Guy has directed 'Seven Spots On The Sun'

(Zimmerman) for AADA for their final graduate series in 2022, led a series of workshops at NYCDA, and most recently directed 'The Seagull' for Company at AADA. Guy has directed at many of the UK's top drama schools and is a highly acclaimed acting coach (Top 10 Acting Coaches actinginlondon.co.uk). For further information see www.guyretallack.co

Bray Productions

Here at Bray Productions we are passionate about theatre, whether it involves a jazz hand or iambic pentameter, Broadway stars or fresh graduates. We are lucky to be working with the best creative minds in the industry, outstanding talent and audiences that love our work. Since our inception in 2020, Bray Productions has been committed to shining a light on brilliant performers who haven't yet had their big break. Our 'Untapped' cabaret series celebrated its first birthday in November 2021, having showcased 109 fabulous performers. Since then several of our 'Untapped' family have gone on to West End contracts, TV guest roles and incredible history-making roles at venues like Regents Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. We are so proud to be a little part of their stories. In July 2021, our first full-length musical, 'John & Jen', opened at Southwark Playhouse to rave reviews. Starring Olivier award-nominated Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay, we worked alongside our director Guy Retallack and the writers of 'John & Jen', Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, to bring the story bang up to date. 'John & Jen' was nominated for 5 OFFIE Awards and Rachel and Lewis won a joint award for Best Leading Performance In A Musical. You can watch 'John & Jen' on BroadwayHD. 'A Journey to the Past', celebrating the works of Ahrens and Flaherty took place on 6 June, 2022 at the Lyric Theatre in the West End, directed by Maria Friedman. We are working on some exciting productions for 2023 and beyond, soon to be announced.