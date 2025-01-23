Rachel Potter's Upcoming Album to Feature Ali Stroker, Christine Dwyer & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rachel Potter, known for her roles on Broadway (Wednesday - The Addams Family, the Mistress - Evita, Glinda u/s - Wicked National Tour) as well as her appearance on The X Factor, has revealed the full list of featured artists for her upcoming album, Stages. Tony Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma, Spring Awakening), Christine Dwyer (Wicked, Waitress, Finding Neverland) Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture, Wicked), Omar Cardona (The Voice, From Here Off-Broadway), Matt DeAngelis (Swept Away, Hair, Waitress), Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked, The Secret Garden), Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants, For the Girls), Brandon Kalm (Swept Away, American Psycho, Waitress), Jamey Ray, EJ Cardona, Jenifer Thigpen (Broadway Inspirational Voices), Voctave, and The Young Fables, are all set to make appearances.

This announcement comes a week before the release of her highly anticipated next single, "Come What May / The I Love You Song," featuring Marty Thomas and Omar Cardona. A breathtaking mashup of "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge and "The I Love You Song" from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, this arrangement reimagines the classic duet into a powerful trio, adding a new layer to both songs. The track will be available on all digital platforms, along with a Moulin Rouge-themed music video, on January 31, 2025.

“These collaborations are more than just a list of talented people on the project,” says Potter, ”This is a reunion of some of my oldest friends in the Broadway community, and it is such an honor and privelege to know, love and get the opportunity to sing with every one of these amazing artists!”

Come What May / The I Love You Song will be the third single from Rachel Potter’s forthcoming album, Stages, which is slated for release in April 2025. Singles previously released were “Pulled” from The Addams Family in October 2024, and “My Days” from The Notebook this past November. This album will be a curated collection of reimagined Broadway favorites, as well as reinvented covers, showcasing Rachel’s roots in musical theater and her passion for reinterpreting these iconic songs with full symphonic arrangements.

Fans can expect an album release concert in New York City in Spring 2025, featuring many of the guest artists from the album. Date and location details will be announced soon.