Rachel Potter, Marty Thomas And Omar Cardona Mashup MOULIN ROUGE! And SPELLING BEE On New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rachel Potter is set to release her highly anticipated single, "Come What May / The I Love You Song," on January 31, 2025.

A mashup of "Come What May" from Moulin Rouge and "The I Love You Song" from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, this arrangement reimagines the classic duet into a powerful trio, adding a new layer to both songs. The track will be available on all digital platforms, with a Moulin Rouge-themed music video debuting on YouTube.

The single features collaborations with:

Omar Jose Cardona: (The Voice, From Here Off-Broadway) A powerhouse vocalist who gained national recognition as a finalist on NBC's "The Voice," Omar's dynamic range and emotive performances have captivated audiences nationwide.

Marty Thomas: (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden) An accomplished vocalist, actor, and producer, Marty has an extensive background in theater and music. He is known for his work on Broadway and his contributions to various musical projects and concerts.

The trio navigates the passionate love triangle of Moulin Rouge's Satine (Rachel Potter), the Duke (Marty Thomas), and Christian (Omar Jose Cardona), while the arrangement beautifully incorporates "The I Love You Song" into the bridge.

“It was a dream to collaborate with these two amazing tenors, and two of my very best friends,” said Potter. “I think my fellow musical theater nerds are going to appreciate the mash-up of ‘The I Love You Song,' one of my all-time favorite musical theater songs, and the vocal gymnastics that Omar and Marty bring to the track. Another one of my best friends, Jamey Ray, leader of the acappella group, Voctave, did the vocal arrangement, so that was an added layer that has made this collaboration one of the most special on my Broadway album.”

Come What May / The I Love You Song will be the third single from Rachel Potter's forthcoming album, Stages, which is slated for release in April 2025. Singles previously released were “Pulled” from The Addams Family in October 2024, and “My Days” from The Notebook this past November. This album will be a curated collection of reimagined Broadway classics, showcasing Rachel's roots in musical theater and her passion for reinterpreting these iconic songs with full symphonic arrangements.

Marty Thomas, known for his Broadway credits in Wicked, Xanadu, and The Secret Garden, shared, “This arrangement is so smart and beautiful. I was so honored to get to be in the studio with vocalists of Rachel and Omar's caliber, and this clever mashup of two gorgeous songs was the cherry on top.”

Omar Cardona, who made his mark as a Top 4 finalist on NBC's The Voice in 2022, added, “This opportunity to work with these two legendary performers has been a dream come true. I truly believe this arrangement could be a staple amongst up-and-coming musical theatre students to study. It's a beautiful idea that has been fleshed out to be an incredible arrangement. I'm so grateful to be a part of it!”

Fans can expect an album release concert in New York City in Spring 2025, featuring many of the guest artists from Stages. Date and location details will be announced soon.

For more information and updates on "Stages," visit Rachel Potter's official website at www.rachelpottermusic.com/epk.

About Rachel Potter

Rachel Potter, a celebrated Broadway star and Nashville Recording Artist, is known for her crystalline vocals and versatility across musical theater and country music. Her Broadway credits include Glinda u/s in Wicked, Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, and the Mistress in the Tony-nominated revival of Evita. Rachel has also gained national recognition as a Top 12 finalist on The X Factor and has been featured in various viral a cappella collaborations with Voctave and VoicePlay, symphony performances, and global projects like Tokyo Disney Sea's Fantasy Springs.