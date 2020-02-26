Rachel Brosnahan Joins Anthony Ramos in DISTANT

Deadline reports that actress Rachel Brosnahan has joined the cast of "Distant," an upcoming sci-fi comedy also starring "In the Heights" and "Hamilton" alum Anthony Ramos.

The film hails from Will Speck and Josh Gordon. Spenser Cohen wrote the script.

Distant tells the story of an asteroid miner who, after crash-landing on an alien planet, must contend with the challenges of his new surroundings, while making his way across the harsh terrain to the only other survivor - a woman who is trapped in her escape pod.

Brosnahan worked and trained within the walls of Stonestreet Studio before moving on to a recurring role on THE BLACKLIST and then to acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, where she played Rachel Posner for three seasons. She won Emmy and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS for the Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She appeared Off-Broadway as Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

