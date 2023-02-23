Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Disney Parks Tease Production of Shaiman & Wittman's ROGERS: THE MUSICAL

The musical was featured in Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" series, which featured the musical number "Save The City."

Feb. 23, 2023  

Disney Parks have teased that Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman's Rogers: the Musical from Hawkeye will be adapted into a complete production for a run at Disney California Adventure Park this summer.

"A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details," Disney Parks stated in a Tweet, accompanied by a video of a woman holding a program for the musical walking into Disney's Hyperion Theatre.

The musical was featured in Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" series, which included the musical number "Save The City." The song featured music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

"Save the City" was released on streaming platforms alongside the premiere of the series. The voices of Adam Pascal, Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele can be heard on the song. While no other music from the previously-fictional musical has been released, "Save the City" was performed at Marvel's D23 Presentation in September of 2022.

Shaiman and Wittman are the creators of one of the most popular and relevant musicals in the past decade: Hairspray, the winner of Olivier, Drama Desk, Tony, and Grammy awards. In addition to Hairspray, some of their best known collaborations include Disney's Mary Poppins Returns, Catch Me if You Can, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and NBC's Smash. Their work can currently be seen on Broadway in Some Like It Hot.

Listen to "Save the City" here:

Watch the D23 performance here:

