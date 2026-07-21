RICHARD SUSSMAN QUINTET to Perform Two Sets at Smalls Jazz Club

The RICHARD SUSSMAN QUINTET is set to perform two sets at Smalls Jazz Club in New York City on Thursday, July 23rd, with shows scheduled at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The quintet will feature Scott Wendholt on trumpet, Rich Perry on tenor sax, Bill Moring on bass, and Andy Watson on drums.

Pianist and composer Richard Sussman has performed with many jazz and pop artists including Lionel Hampton, Lee Konitz, Houston Person, Randy Brecker, Steve Slagle, Donna Summer, Blood Sweat and Tears, and others. Known for his large ensemble arrangements and compositions, his music has been performed by the Westchester Jazz Orchestra, Metropole Orchestra, and American Composers Orchestra, among others. Sussman has recorded six albums of original music as a leader. His most recent release, 'Synergy - Bobby Kapp Plays the Music of Richard Sussman' (Sept. 2023), received a 4 1/2 star review in Downbeat.

Smalls Jazz Club is located at 183 West 10th Street, New York, NY.

Advance tickets are available at Smalls Jazz Club.

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