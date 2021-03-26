R&H GOES POP! Album and New Video of Andy Mientus Performing 'Some Enchanted Evening' Out Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

Craft Recordings and Concord Theatricals have announce the digital release of the R&H Goes Pop! album. Featuring contemporary takes on timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classics, the full album can be streamed and downloaded HERE.

To celebrate, a new music video featuring Andy Mientus (CW's "The Flash," NBC's "Smash") performing a new take on "Some Enchanted Evening" was released today. The video, shot in 2019, was directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden, and also features Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose"), John Cameron Mitchell, and Michael McElroy.

Watch the music video below!

"I was absolutely gobsmacked when the R&H team agreed to let me tackle 'Some Enchanted Evening,' one of my favorites from the catalog and an undeniably immortal hit," said Mientus. "I wanted to make a version that felt as romantic for a new generation as the original must have felt in 1949. To me, romance is a crowded after-hours party and the kind of moody, sensual pop you might hear there. I asked my frequent collaborator, Van Hughes, to help bring my sonic idea to life. I hope that we'll be able to have crowded rooms again soon and that someone might meet their stranger there with this legendary song as the soundtrack."

R&H Goes Pop! features the brightest Broadway stars performing and honoring the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog with unique and inventive takes, ranging from pop and rock to R&B and country. The 15-track album features reinterpreted takes on iconic songs from Rodgers & Hammerstein's hit Broadway musicals.

Album Track List:

1. "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" - performed by Jeremy Jordan

2. "Shall We Dance?" - performed by Ariana DeBose

3. "Some Enchanted Evening" - performed by Andy Mientus

4. "It Feels Good" - performed by Lilli Cooper

5. "Something Wonderful" - performed by Gavin Creel

6. "Lonely Room" - performed by Rebecca Naomi Jones

7. "This Nearly Was Mine" - performed by Ryan McCartan

8. "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" - performed by Jeremy Jordan & Laura Osnes

A mashup of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Ten Minutes Ago" and Jason Robert Brown's "The Next Ten Minutes" from The Last Five Years

9. "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top" - performed by Ali Stroker

10. "Younger Than Springtime" - performed by Derek Klena

11. "Something Good" - performed by Katrina Lenk

12. "We Kiss in a Shadow" - performed by Jelani Alladin & Matt Doyle

13. "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?" - performed by Santino Fontana

14. "Do-Re-Mi" - performed by Ashley Park

15. "The Sweetest Sounds" - performed by Kyle Selig

The track "Some Enchanted Evening" features an arrangement and track production by Van Hughes. The music video was shot by Notice Pictures in October 2019.

The album was produced by Concord Theatricals (Dana Siegel, Haydyn Meythaler and Kinsley Suer). It was mixed and mastered by Seth Presant and Paul Blakemore.