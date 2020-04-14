R.Evolución Latina's BEYOND BROADWAY WORKSHOP SERIES Featuring Sergio Trujillo & More Has Moved Online

R.Evolución Latina's annual Beyond Workshop Series scheduled to begin on April 17th has moved to an online program. In light of the global response to Covid-19, RL rallied its teaching artists and creatives to take action. Just one week after theatres were closed, classes were canceled and social distancing was put in practice, RL's adult training program in partnership with Pregones/PRTT and the Raul Julia Training Unit started an abridged version; BWS 2020 online.

From March 25th to April 8th twenty-one classes varying from dance to yoga and meditation, were taught online as well as a Shakespeare intensive led by Ian Hersey. Students from The Americas, Europe and literally all over the world, from Colombia and Guatemala to France and Australia took classes in ballet, jazz, theatre dance, salsa, latin fusion, hip hop and more. Artists from Broadway and beyond jumped on the opportunity to keep art alive and get in the virtual studio with students. This online faculty of artists included Luis Salgado, Gabriela Garcia, Matthew Steffens, Valeria Cossu, Valeria Solomonoff, Michelle Barber, Daniel Fetecua, Bryan Menjivar, Ahren Victory, Erin Weinberger, and Amanda Turner.

After receiving an attendance of over 540 participants and an overwhelming response of gratitude, the organization has decided to extend the program. Starting Tuesday, April 14th through Friday, May 1st, varied dance styles and Shakespeare classes will be taught adding new teachers who are looking for an outlet to be in their craft and connect during this time of distancing. New teachers joining these online programs are Michele Asaf, Jermaine Brown, Hope Easterbrook, Dionne Figgins, Roddy Kennedy, Mary Ann Lamb, Seth Stewart, Brett Sturgis, and international teachers joining from Peru, Veronica Alvarez, Juan Pablo Lostannau and Vania Masias.

Two exclusive industry nights are scheduled with director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo and stage manager of 23 Broadway shows Kenneth J. McGee currently on Lion King, the Musical creating a one of a kind opportunity with Broadway veterans.

Two exclusive industry nights are scheduled this week: April 14th with director and choreographer Sergio Trujillo and April 16th with Broadway stage manager Kenneth J. McGee (currently on Lion King, the Musical) creating a one of a kind opportunity with Broadway veterans.

To add on to their existing virtual platform and with the desire to reach the entire RL community including children and families, an extension of the Dare to Go Beyond (D2GB) Children's Performing Arts Summer Camp was created- D2GB Kids Online. Classes are on Wednesday and Fridays at 3pm starting on April 15th.

To participate in RL's educational programming visit REvolucionLatina.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You