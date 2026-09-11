RESERVOIR By María José Contreras to be Presented at Citizen Arts International Festival

The Citizen Arts International Festival will present performances of Reservoir by María José Contreras on September 17 and 18, 2026, at the Barnard Movement Lab at 6:30PM.

Reservoir asks audiences to sit with a question that feels urgent everywhere water is running out: what is water, if it's not a resource. Part lecture, part performance, Reservoir weaves scientific data and embodied testimony, asking what it means to inherit a crisis that is at once ecological, political, and deeply personal. Set against the water crisis of Santiago de Chile, the piece moves between the retreat of Andean glaciers and a legal architecture few outside Chile know exists: a water code, enacted under dictatorship, that made Chile the only country in the world where water is privatized.

Developed and performed by artist María José Contreras, the piece was created in collaboration with the interdisciplinary research project The Water Crisis of Santiago, supported by the Columbia Global - President's Global Innovation Fund, and developed during the Artist in Residency Program at the Barnard Movement Lab. For more information and to reserve free tickets, please visit https://www.citizenartsinternational.org/reservoir.

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