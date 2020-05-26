RECAP: Madison Smith and Linda Benanti Sang and Javier Muñoz Talked About the Broadway Relief Project on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Monday afternoon (2pm) with guest host Laura Benanti, Linda Benanti, Madison Smith, Bryan Andes, and Javier Muñoz.

Laura's mother, Linda Benanti talked about how she accidentally gave Laura the idea for Sunshine Songs. "You remember your high school musical. It's so important. So it was the students from the studio who had worked for months and months who didn't get a chance to perform at all or they got one show and heartbroken...and our college students who are preparing for their big New York City showcase and that's been like four years of this is gonna be our moment, gone. I expressed to you that I felt terrible for all of them. I had no idea that you were gonna make this little video that would turn into such a wonderful thing for all of these kids."

Madison Smith who submitted to #SunshineSongs joined to performed "Feelin' Good."

Later, Javier Muñoz talked about the Broadway Relief Project. "I was watching the governor speak every day and when the governor was talking about...hitting a point where we were running out of resources I just thought this seems so both far fetched and silly that we're not being able to organize help. We are the Broadway community, this is what we do. This is how we treat every situation. We say 'what can we do?' We ask how we can help...I reached out to BC/EFA...I got introduced to Molly Braverman at the Broadway Green Alliance and what a spirit, what a powerhouse...By day two, I got introduced to Bruce Barish who runs Winzer Cleaners...dry cleaners are still an essential service in New York City so that saved us. Bruce was on board...We needed to be in one space. Open Jar Studios, Jeff Whiting said yes to housing the entire project."

Linda Benanti ended the show singing "God Bless America."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

