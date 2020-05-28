RECAP: Debra Messing Talked About Her Podcast and Victoria Clark Shared Why She's Running for Equity Council on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in The House, benefiting The Actors Fund, continued Wednesday night (8pm) with Victoria Clark and Debra Messing.

Debra Messing talked about the play BIRTHDAY CANDLES. "We were supposed to open April 21st. We were in our second of four weeks of rehearsal for a brand new play called BIRTHDAY CANDLES at The American Airlines Theatre...and then everything was shut down...luckily because we're [Roundabout Theatre Company] a nonprofit, there's still a possibility of us doing it."

Debra later talked about her new podcast. "It just premiered on Thursday. It's called THE DISSENTERS. It's my girlfriend Mandana who was a religious refugee and is a lawyer and she and I are super nerds and we send each other articles about really amazing people who have done amazing things to keep each other inspired and one day we were like 'you know what? Why don't we do a Podcast?' We chose twenty dissenters, people from all different professions who just one day made a decision and it had an impact on our culture and on our society."

Victoria Clark joined and talked about running for Equity Council. "I think like all of us, we've been trying to figure out what our souls need to do and where we're going during this time and I've had a lot of time like all of us to sit and think about what I need to do next and what the next chapter looks like and I really want to devote my life to empowering actors. Sometimes that actor is someone I'm teaching, sometimes it's the cast I'm directing and sometimes it's me...Jeff Blumenkrantz and Richard Topol kind of double-teamed me and called me up and asked me if I would consider running and I just felt like I couldn't say now."

