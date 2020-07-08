RECAP: Ben Stiller and Amy Stiller Talked About Their Parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Tuesday night (8pm) as Ben & Amy Stiller honor Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller. This episode was in support of The Actor's Fund.

Ben Stiller talked about his dad, Jerry Stiller's dream of being a comedian. "I think my dad always had the dream to be a stand-up comedian. He grew up watching....Eddie Cantor, really old school...he was born in 1927 and his dad took him to Vaudeville shows...when I look at the stuff they did when he was younger, the crazy stuff that he was doing on SEINFELD, the stuff that was so physical and crazy and wild, that was kind of what he was doing when he was younger also, he just never grew into that."

Amy Stiller talked about having famous parents. "It was fun you know? It wasn't like they were movie stars. I think in the 70's there was a such a difference between TV and movies so it wasn't like that kind of famous. They were also the kind of people who people on the stoop would be like 'Hey Jerry, hey Anne!' It had that kind of feeling to it but I think when we're starstruck...we were so excited going on the set, I remember we snuck on the site of St. Elsewhere and we were like 'stat!' we were running around, it was exciting."

Ben continued, "Because it was our lives, we didn't know anything else but we didn't think they were super famous people...we'd go to see play with them and we'd always go backstage but to me, the exciting part was when they would do something in LA...It was always fun to go to the night club. Remember when they played the Persian Room Amy?...The Persian Room was a night club that was in the Plaza Hotel...And the did a lot of summer stock also. We used to love going on the road with them also in the summers."

Jason Alexander made a surprise appearance and talked about Jerry Stiller. "He was generous and grateful and charming and collaborative and so happy to be there. I was so excited that Jerry Stiller was coming to do our show and for whatever reason, he must have felt like 'no one there is gonna know who I am' and we were so so into him."

