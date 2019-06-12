Quotidian Theatre Company Presents THE MOLLUSC In A Delightful Re-Staging

Quotidian Theatre Company continues its dynamic 2019 season with a wonderful restaging of its 2008 hit The Mollusc, directed by Jack Sbarbori.



This Edwardian comedy of ill-manners tells the story of Dulcie Baxter, the "mollusc", who has an unusual, yet hilarious affliction. This delightful farce first hit the London stage in 1907. A leading British playwright of his day, Hubert Henry Davies (1869-1917) demonstrated a cleverness with words rivaling the likes of Oscar Wilde.



"This comedy is close to my heart," says Sbarbori. "It was a lot of fun to direct back in 2008, and I've wanted to revisit it ever since. I'm so happy with the new cast, who bring a fresh angle and perspective to the piece and truly keep it in the spirit of Quotidian's intimate stagings of truth and beauty in the everyday."



The Mollusc opens on July 12, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. at the Writer's Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and runs through August 4.



Members of the press are invited to contact Quotidian at 301-816-1023, to schedule review dates and times.





