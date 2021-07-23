Quotidian Theatre Company Presents Its Final Production THE DAY EMILY MARRIED

In a triumphant return to its roots and a bittersweet farewell to the DC theater community, Quotidian Theatre Company will stage Horton Foote's beautiful meditation The Day Emily Married at the Writer's Center in Bethesda, opening August 6, 2021.



Set in 1950's Harrison, Texas. Emily Davis is about to be married and is determined not to let her parents talk her and her new husband, the strappingly ambitious Richard Murray, into living with them. But Emily's mother, Lyd, an expert in emotional blackmail, will not be deterred from getting her own way.



QTC's production features audience favorites Jane Squier Bruns (Lyd Davis), John Decker (Lee Davis), Roxanne Fournier Stone (Emily Davis), Andy Greenleaf (Richard Murray), Laura Russell (Maude Cleveland), Elizabeth Darby (Alma Nash), and Star Bobatoon (Addie).



The Day Emily Married is directed by QTC Artistic Director Jack Sbarbori, a Horton Foote expert who rediscovered Foote's play (originally titled The Indian Fighters) at the Library of Congress. Foote gave Sbarbori permission to give The Day Emily Married its world-premiere staging in 1997 in Silver Spring, MD, several years before it was produced again with Estelle Parsons and Hallie Foote at Primary Stages in New York City.



The play runs August 6 - 29, 2021 at The Writer's Center in Bethesda, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Prized by its patrons for its intimate stagings, QTC specializes in productions of naturalistic plays about the truth and beauty in everyday or "quotidian" life. More at http://quotidiantheatre.org.