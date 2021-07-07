Quintet Of The Americas In Film Music Concert to be Presented At Howard Beach Motor Boatclub

The Quintet of the Americas will be in concert on Monday, July 12 @ 7:30 PM at Howard Beach Motor Boatclub, 59 Russell Street, Howard Beach, NY.

The event will feature music used in TV programs and film such as Sousa's Washington Post March, Joplin's The Entertainer, and Easy Winners, all used in The Sting, a Sesame Street medley, the famous tango La Cumparsita, John Williams' music from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Gabriel's Oboe from The Mission, Tico-tico used in numerous movies and cartoons, music from Hair including Let The Sunshine In, and Aquarius, music from Goodfellas, music from The Godfather, and the theme by Quincy Jones for Sanford and Son. Performers will be Carlos Aguilar, flute and alto flute, Matt Sullivan, oboe and English horn, Benjamin Baron, clarinet, Barbara Oldham, horn, and Alex Davis, bassoon.

The July 12 concert is free and open to the public, and is ADA accessible. For more information email: quintetorg@gmail.com

Founded in 1976, the Quintet specializes in bringing music from the Western hemisphere to Queens audiences. The group has enjoyed an international career that has taken them to concert halls throughout the Americas and Eastern Europe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, and the Library of Congress. Visit their website at http://www.quintet.org and become their friend at http://www.facebook.com/groups/325982319921/. Quintet photos are available at http://quintet.org/press.html.