Queens Theatre's Online Musical Program For Kids Returns This Summer
Write a musical in a week! Students will work with a professional director and a composer/lyricist to create a musical which they will perform from home.
Students will be acting, singing and dancing while they also write and brainstorm in a collaborative, group setting.
A reading of the musical will take place on the last day of class. This reading will be recorded and edited along with the music and singing and dancing recorded at home.
The following week we will have a viewing party of the show for friends and family, complete with a red-carpet event!
The 10am-3pm day will be a mix of on and off-line activities.
Program Day/Times
Monday - Friday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, with 1 Hour Break for Lunch Off Screen
Program Dates
July 20-24, 2020 - for students aged 7-11 years old
July 27-31, 2020 - for students aged 12 to 16 years old
Program Pricing
Show Stoppers is being offered free of charge for Summer 2020. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Queens Theatre's ongoing cultural and educational activities.
Teaching Artists
Mary Archbold - Director
Trevor Bachman - Musical Director
A typical day might look like this:
- 10am-10:45am: Check in and theatre games.
- 10:45am-11:15am: Off Screen Adventures!
- Example activity: Spend 30 minutes using found objects to create a setting for our play Find a costume piece or a prop that inspires setting, draw a picture or find pictures to make a collage.
- QT will leave the zoom screen on throughout this time for kids to check in and update us on their progress and creativity!
- (Note: depending on the point in which we are in the development of our play this time will also be used for writing dialogue or other activities)
- 11:15am-12pm: Share our work and develop our musical play.
- 12pm-1pm: Lunch! We go off screen for an hour and come back for the afternoon.
- 1pm-1:30pm: Dance Break! We learn and practice an original dance for our show.
- 1:30-2:00pm: We collectively brainstorm our plot, conflict, characters, lyrics and dialogue.
- 2pm-2:15pm: Screen Break!
- 2:15-2:45pm: We develop and practice our songs!
- 2:45pm-3:00pm: Sum up the day and set goals for the next day.
Currently, Show Stoppers is fully booked for 2020. Please sign up for the newsletter for more event.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
FROZEN West End Announces New Dates and Additional Casting
The West End premiere of Disney's Frozen has announced new start dates and a slew of additional cast members!...
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
R&H Movie Night to Feature CINDERELLA Starring Julie Andrews
R&H Movie Night will continue on Friday, July 24 with a live viewing party of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the classic 1957 film starring Acade...
Bill Timms, Noted Broadway Talent Agent, Has Passed Away at 62
The Broadway community is mourning the loss of a man whose name may have never appeared on a credits page, but whose presence had a pronounced impact ...
VIDEO: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban and More Join Bernadette Peters for 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS
The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled 'Broadway Barks Across America' for the 2020 season ...
New Generation Theatrical Will Present an Immersive Production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Spring 2021
New Generation Theatrical has announced that they will stage an immersive production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 in Orlando in the sp...