Queens Theatre's Online Musical Program For Kids Returns This Summer

Write a musical in a week! Students will work with a professional director and a composer/lyricist to create a musical which they will perform from home.

Students will be acting, singing and dancing while they also write and brainstorm in a collaborative, group setting.

A reading of the musical will take place on the last day of class. This reading will be recorded and edited along with the music and singing and dancing recorded at home.

The following week we will have a viewing party of the show for friends and family, complete with a red-carpet event!

The 10am-3pm day will be a mix of on and off-line activities.

Program Day/Times

Monday - Friday 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM, with 1 Hour Break for Lunch Off Screen

Program Dates

July 20-24, 2020 - for students aged 7-11 years old

July 27-31, 2020 - for students aged 12 to 16 years old

Program Pricing

Show Stoppers is being offered free of charge for Summer 2020. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support Queens Theatre's ongoing cultural and educational activities.

Teaching Artists

Mary Archbold - Director

Trevor Bachman - Musical Director

A typical day might look like this:

10am-10:45am: Check in and theatre games.

10:45am-11:15am: Off Screen Adventures! Example activity: Spend 30 minutes using found objects to create a setting for our play Find a costume piece or a prop that inspires setting, draw a picture or find pictures to make a collage. QT will leave the zoom screen on throughout this time for kids to check in and update us on their progress and creativity! (Note: depending on the point in which we are in the development of our play this time will also be used for writing dialogue or other activities)

11:15am-12pm: Share our work and develop our musical play.

12pm-1pm: Lunch! We go off screen for an hour and come back for the afternoon.

1pm-1:30pm: Dance Break! We learn and practice an original dance for our show.

1:30-2:00pm: We collectively brainstorm our plot, conflict, characters, lyrics and dialogue.

2pm-2:15pm: Screen Break!

2:15-2:45pm: We develop and practice our songs!

2:45pm-3:00pm: Sum up the day and set goals for the next day.

Currently, Show Stoppers is fully booked for 2020. Please sign up for the newsletter for more event.

