Queens Theatre, SOLE Defined and Queensboro Dance Festival Team Up for SUMMER VIBEZ

Queens Theatre brings together the electrifying talents of D.C. based SOLE Defined and local dance companies from the Queensboro Dance Festival (QDF) for a sensational 60 minutes of a cultural dance experience streaming on Queens Theatre's website, YouTube and Facebook channels on July 25, 2020, at 1:00pm.

The program includes four integrated performances by QDF companies' dancers choreographed by SOLE Defined artists, a live dance class for the public conducted by Crishon Jerome, and a digital dance party for all by DJ RBI featuring dancers from QDF companies.

Special guests include Hamilton's Tamar Greene and actress Lindsay Roberts, STOMP's Krystal Renée, Rose Rabbit Lie's Kenji Igus, and dance companies of Queensboro Dance Festival performing work by SOLE Defined, including Cole Collective (tap), Flamenco Latino (Flamenco), Mala's Odissi (Indian dance), Exquisite Chill (tap), FANIKE! African Dance Troupe (West African), and Gotham Dance Theater (street jazz).

Each company was paired with a SOLE Defined company member to learn and rehearse a new work over the last 4-5 weeks while bringing their own distinct dance training to the process. Each dancer then self-taped the choreography based on specific guidelines. It was then edited to combine with others for the final performance.

"With this project, we've brought our favorite collaborators together for a special, joyful event that our community will love. We were proud to present SOLE Defined at Queens Theatre at the start of our 19/20 season - they have extraordinary talent and their positive energy is infectious. Queensboro Dance Festival has been in residence at Queens Theatre for the past two seasons and is the perfect partner for a project that celebrates dancemakers and the power of dance to connect people," said Executive Director Taryn Sacramone.

Ryan K. Johnson, Artistic Director of SOLE Defined, added, "Queens Theatre continues to cultivate innovative ways to support and connect with the community by creating accessible programming that represents the demographic of Queens. The QDF hold space for multifaceted artists to showcase their work, which inspires generations of people."

SOLE Defined is the intersection of music, movement, and imagination, providing a multifaceted experience promoting an understanding and appreciation for African-American percussive dance forms rooted in the African Diaspora. Under the Artistic Direction of Ryan K. Johnson & Quynn Johnson, SOLE Defined has performed on stages across the globe, including The World Children's Festival in Italy, International Cajon Festival in Lima, Peru, DancEncore International Dance Festival, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Perform- ing Arts, Lincoln Center Education Clark Theater, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Jacobs Pillow, The Shakespeare Theater, The Smithsonian Discovery Theater, Dance Place, DC Mayor's Awards, The Hip Hop Theater Festival, Harlem Stage, Queens Theater and more! www.soledefined.com | @soledefinedlive

"Queensboro Dance Festival is thrilled to partner with Queens Theatre and SOLE Defined in the spirit of dance culture exchange," said QDF Director Karesia Batan. The Queensboro Dance Festival is an annual summer tour of performances and classes featuring all Queens-based dance companies of diverse cultures and styles. QDF tours Queens theaters, parks, plazas, libraries, and street events, bringing local dance to neighborhood communities to promote cross-cultural exchange. The festival also connects its dancers to various career resources in Queens. QDF's mission is to strengthen the dance community in Queens and garner a greater appreciation of Queens dance. @queensborodancefestival

Queens Theatre is a performing arts center located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Since temporarily closing due to COVID-19, QT has launched a number of digital programs and events: Queens Theatre at Home. All information can be found at www.queenstheatre.org

