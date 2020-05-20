Queens Theatre At Home Presents FAMILY JAMS

When it comes to silencing the arts, coronavirus is losing the battle as music and theater find new homes and ways to connect us all online. Queens Theatre At Home has issued a challenge to the community with its new Family Jams program.

Family Jams is a way to inspire families to sing and play music together. And whether you have a major label recording contract or couldn't find Middle C on a keyboard, Queens Theatre wants you to show them what you've got.

"Music can bring a family together and a particular song can have a long-lasting impact on a family's memory," Queens Theatre Education Director Richard Hinojosa said.

You can get the family band together, shoot a video and send it to to Queens Theatre, which will continue to share videos on its social media platforms (www.facebook.com/queenstheatrenyc and www.twitter.com/QueensTheatre).

