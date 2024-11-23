Queens Public Library to Present Variety Show with DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennifer Harney-Fleming, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Queens Public Library will present Culture Connection: Holiday Variety Show Extravaganza, featuring Charles Duke Music Director, this December.

Inspired by The Ed Sullivan Show, this modern twist offers music, comedy, and Broadway talent for the whole family. Music Director Charles Duke and comedienne Mia Jackson will lead the program, featuring stars from Broadway's "A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical"-DeWitt Fleming Jr., Jennifer Harney-Fleming, and Grammy-nominated trumpeter Alphonso Horne, who brings Armstrong's iconic sound to life.

The event will be held on December 10 from 6 to 7:30pm at the Queens Central Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, NY, 11432.

For more information, click here.