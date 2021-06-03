Queens Public Library Gala Features Borough's Boldface Names

For 125 years, Queens Public Library has offered free access to knowledge, information and opportunity for all, and on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6 p.m., it will celebrate its long history and commitment to the people of Queens with a virtual gala at www.queenslibrarygala.org.

Anyone who wants to join this special event, which will be streamed live from the Library's Elmhurst branch, can register here to attend for free or make a gala gift here.

The gala, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature appearances by some of the borough's best-known boldface names.

They include former Forest Hills resident Awkwafina (née Nora Lum), who today is an award-winning actress, writer, producer, and comedian known for her hit show "Nora from Queens"; former Jackson Heights and Floral Park resident Hari Kondabolu, the popular comedian, writer, and podcaster known for his Netflix special "Warn Your Relatives"; Daymond John, the star of ABC's "Shark Tank," and the founder, president and CEO of FUBU who grew up in Hollis; and the author Min Jin Lee, who wrote "Free Food for Millionaires" and "Pachinko," the New York Times bestseller and National Book Award finalist for fiction. She was raised in Elmhurst.

"Over the course of its 125-year history, Queens Public Library has remained one of the most dynamic cultural and educational institutions in the City of New York, helping millions and millions learn, discover and grow through good times and through challenging times," said Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott. "As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year will be remembered as one of the most consequential we have ever seen, and thanks to the unwavering support of our staff, our Board of Trustees, the Foundation's Board of Directors, our funders, our elected leaders, our government partners, our volunteers, Friends groups and the people of Queens, we have emerged stronger and more effective than ever."

When the pandemic forced QPL to close its physical locations in March 2020, the Library expanded its collection of ebooks, emagazines and other digital offerings, and began providing a robust array of virtual programs and resources, including storytimes, book clubs, author talks, homework help, resume assistance and job search help.

QPL also partnered with the City to convert several branches into COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccination sites to do its part to keep New Yorkers safe. Last July, the Library opened for to-go service at many of its locations, and in May, it began reintroducing in-person reference, computer use and browsing.

"This past year has only reinforced the value of Queens Public Library," said Queens Public Library Foundation President Carl S. Koerner. "The Library has been a lifeline for individuals and communities across Queens during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when they needed connection, information, and to keep learning. Our virtual gala will go a long way towards ensuring the Library not only continues to deliver essential resources and services that sustain us, but also deepens and broadens its offerings. We hope that as many members of the public in Queens and beyond will consider joining us for this special event."