Queens Public Library Celebrates The 19th Amendment Centennial With A Series Of Online Programs

Highlights Include Events with Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, President of the N.A.A.C.P. New York State Conference and more.

Today, on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which sought to guarantee all American women the right to vote, Queens Public Library announced that it is launching a series of online programs dedicated to the ongoing fight for ensuring voter rights and women's equality.

The series, featuring author talks, an artist interview, and a theater presentation, will take place between August 20 and August 26, designated as Women's Equality Day.

Highlights include "The League of Women Voters and the Suffrage Movement" presentation on Friday, August 21 at 6 p.m. by Dare Thompson, former President of The League of Women Voters NYS. Women fought valiantly to get the vote a century ago, so why is voting still so hard for so many today? Thompson will speak on the history of the League and the challenges voters continue to face today. To join the event, go here.

On Saturday, August 22 at 5 p.m., viewers will have a chance to watch "Ida B. Wells-Barnett: A Woman of Courage, Passion & Persistence," a dramatic presentation by Shades of Truth Theatre on the life of Ida B. Wells-Barnett, one of the co-founders of the N.A.A.C.P., as well as a prominent journalist, educator and outspoken advocate for women's rights and suffrage, who was a major force in the early years of the Civil Rights movement. The program will also feature a discussion with director Michael Green. To join, go here.

The life and legacy of the N.A.A.C.P. co-founder will also be the subject of "NAACP & Ida B. Wells-Barnett," an event with Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, President of the N.A.A.C.P. New York State Conference on Monday, August 24 at 1 p.m. In addition, Dukes will discuss the issues N.A.A.C.P. faces today and its efforts to ensure that all voices are heard and votes are counted. To join the event, go here.

The complete list of events dedicated to the 19th Amendment Centennial along with recommended reading from QPL collections can be found here.

