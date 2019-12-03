QED Releases Schedule for Dec. 26â€“31
Here are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Dec. 26-31, including: Role Models, a show about people who made a difference, for better or for worse, with Kambri Crews, Gastor Almonte, host Lauren Hope Krass, and more (Dec. 26); some of NYC's funniest improv duos battle it out at Two-Prov Improv Comedy Show (Dec. 27); Nelson Hughes and Tommy Jose Stathes host an afternoon stroll down rare silent comedy film shorts at That Slapstick Show! Presents: Holiday Hilarities (Dec. 28); comedy from and about living in the city when you weren't born there at Transplants (Dec. 28); Tracey Carnazzo hosts a night of her favorite comics at Hashtag Comedy (Dec. 28); a special solo show from Patrick Holbert (Dec. 29); and, much more! Note: QED will be closed on Christmas Day.
You can find complete schedule and performance details at the QED calendar.
i??THUR, DEC 26 @ 7:30PM
Role Models: A Storytelling Show
Produced by QED owner Kambri Crews, Role Models is all about the people who made a difference. For better or worse. We'll be talking about first husbands, best friends, moms, dogs and more ... About runnin' with the devil, beautiful girls, those times we were all hot for teacher, and everything in between. Hosted by Lauren Hope Krass and featuring stories by Crews, Gastor Almonte, and more!
Click here for details.
FRI, DEC 27 @ 7:30PM
Two-Prov Improv Comedy Show
TwoProv showcases the funniest improv comedy duos for a night of scenes and songs created on the spot by audience suggestion, never to be seen again! Comedy couples from UCB, The Magnet, and The Pit every month! Hosted by Chippity Dippity (Rory Scholl and Geoff Grimwood).
Click here for details.
FRI, DEC 27 @ 9:30PM
End of the Line Comedy
The "End of The Line" Comedy Show is the place to be every fourth Friday of the month in Astoria! We've got an awesome lineup of some of NYC's best comedians to end your Friday night with.
Click here for details.
SAT, DEC 28 @ 4:30PM
That Slapstick Show! Presents: Holiday Hilarities
Join host/curator Nelson Hughes and co-host, animation historian/ producer Tommy Jose Stathes, for an evening of previously-thought-lost preserved silent comedies that were found by the New Zealand film archive. With live musical accompaniment by Charlie Judkins.
Click here for details.
SAT, DEC 28 @ 7:30PM
Transplants
Transplants is a stand-up show, featuring comics who are new New Yorkers, telling stories of where they came from and the journey that led them here.
Click here for details.
SAT, DEC 28 @ 9:30PM
Hashtag Comedy
Tracey Carnazzo, host of Teen Mom Trash Talk and 90 Day Fiancé Trash Talk Podcasts brings you an evening of comedy from comics as seen on MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, SiriusXM Radio and more.
Click here for details.
SAT, DEC 28 @ 11PM
Laughter Hours
Laughter Hours is a weekly late night Stand Up Show. It's the perfect way to end your Saturday night in the Astoria Ditmars area. Free show when you make a purchase from QED. Featuring Adam Mamawala, Meg Mark, Collin Chamberlain, Igor Martinez, and Kory Smith.
Click here for details.
SUN, DEC 29 @ 8:30PM
Patrick Holbert Solo Show
Comedian Patrick Holbert opens up about sex & shame, secrets & lies, and truth & forgiveness. It's an exploration of marriage today as he admits his infidelities, grapples with toxic masculinity, shares his wildest perversions, and discovers new levels of trust with his wife. If brutally honest comedy is your jam, this show is for you.
Click here for details.
MON, DEC 30 @ 7:30PM
The Teacher's Lounge
Have you ever wondered what is even in the Teachers' lounge? Is it a hiding place? Is there alcohol?! Join Mike Zakarian and several hilarious comedians as they share their crazy stories working with in and education.
Click here for details.
TUE, DEC 31 @ 3PM
A Family Friendly Standup Comedy Show
Join comedian Caitlin Brodnick (nationally touring stand-up comedian and Astoria mom) and many more for the Family Friendly Stand-up Comedy Show! Children under 10 are free, and the show is appropriate for all ages.
Click here for details.
TUE, DEC 31 @ 8PM & 10PM
QED Presents
Celebrate New Year's Eve with two sets of QED Presents, QED's series of house-booked stand up showcases, featuring national headliners and up-and-coming gems!
Details coming soon.
