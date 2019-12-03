QED Releases Schedule for Dec. 26â€“31

Here are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Dec. 26-31, including: Role Models, a show about people who made a difference, for better or for worse, with Kambri Crews, Gastor Almonte, host Lauren Hope Krass, and more (Dec. 26); some of NYC's funniest improv duos battle it out at Two-Prov Improv Comedy Show (Dec. 27); Nelson Hughes and Tommy Jose Stathes host an afternoon stroll down rare silent comedy film shorts at That Slapstick Show! Presents: Holiday Hilarities (Dec. 28); comedy from and about living in the city when you weren't born there at Transplants (Dec. 28); Tracey Carnazzo hosts a night of her favorite comics at Hashtag Comedy (Dec. 28); a special solo show from Patrick Holbert (Dec. 29); and, much more! Note: QED will be closed on Christmas Day.

i??THUR, DEC 26 @ 7:30PM



Role Models: A Storytelling Show

Produced by QED owner Kambri Crews, Role Models is all about the people who made a difference. For better or worse. We'll be talking about first husbands, best friends, moms, dogs and more ... About runnin' with the devil, beautiful girls, those times we were all hot for teacher, and everything in between. Hosted by Lauren Hope Krass and featuring stories by Crews, Gastor Almonte, and more!

FRI, DEC 27 @ 7:30PM



Two-Prov Improv Comedy Show

TwoProv showcases the funniest improv comedy duos for a night of scenes and songs created on the spot by audience suggestion, never to be seen again! Comedy couples from UCB, The Magnet, and The Pit every month! Hosted by Chippity Dippity (Rory Scholl and Geoff Grimwood).

FRI, DEC 27 @ 9:30PM



End of the Line Comedy

The "End of The Line" Comedy Show is the place to be every fourth Friday of the month in Astoria! We've got an awesome lineup of some of NYC's best comedians to end your Friday night with.

SAT, DEC 28 @ 4:30PM



That Slapstick Show! Presents: Holiday Hilarities

Join host/curator Nelson Hughes and co-host, animation historian/ producer Tommy Jose Stathes, for an evening of previously-thought-lost preserved silent comedies that were found by the New Zealand film archive. With live musical accompaniment by Charlie Judkins.

SAT, DEC 28 @ 7:30PM



Transplants

Transplants is a stand-up show, featuring comics who are new New Yorkers, telling stories of where they came from and the journey that led them here.

SAT, DEC 28 @ 9:30PM



Hashtag Comedy

Tracey Carnazzo, host of Teen Mom Trash Talk and 90 Day Fiancé Trash Talk Podcasts brings you an evening of comedy from comics as seen on MTV, Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, SiriusXM Radio and more.

SAT, DEC 28 @ 11PM



Laughter Hours

Laughter Hours is a weekly late night Stand Up Show. It's the perfect way to end your Saturday night in the Astoria Ditmars area. Free show when you make a purchase from QED. Featuring Adam Mamawala, Meg Mark, Collin Chamberlain, Igor Martinez, and Kory Smith.

SUN, DEC 29 @ 8:30PM



Patrick Holbert Solo Show

Comedian Patrick Holbert opens up about sex & shame, secrets & lies, and truth & forgiveness. It's an exploration of marriage today as he admits his infidelities, grapples with toxic masculinity, shares his wildest perversions, and discovers new levels of trust with his wife. If brutally honest comedy is your jam, this show is for you.

MON, DEC 30 @ 7:30PM



The Teacher's Lounge

Have you ever wondered what is even in the Teachers' lounge? Is it a hiding place? Is there alcohol?! Join Mike Zakarian and several hilarious comedians as they share their crazy stories working with in and education.

TUE, DEC 31 @ 3PM



A Family Friendly Standup Comedy Show

Join comedian Caitlin Brodnick (nationally touring stand-up comedian and Astoria mom) and many more for the Family Friendly Stand-up Comedy Show! Children under 10 are free, and the show is appropriate for all ages.

TUE, DEC 31 @ 8PM & 10PM



QED Presents

Celebrate New Year's Eve with two sets of QED Presents, QED's series of house-booked stand up showcases, featuring national headliners and up-and-coming gems!

