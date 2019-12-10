QED Releases Schedule for 12/29 â€“ 01/07

Here are some of the highlighted events coming to QED from Dec. 29 - Jan. 7, including: Evan Forde Barden and Patrick Cartelli host music podcast Repeater's Top 10 Coundown of 2019 (Dec. 29); NYE fun with Christian Finnegan, Usama Siddiquee, Sam Morrison, Courney Fearrington, Lauren Hope Crass, and Erin Maguire at QED's New Year's Eve Spectacular (Jan. 31); host Oril Matlow and guests revisit their favorite hopelessly-dated material at Comedy Time Machine (Jan. 2); Liz Simons & Jenn Wehrung host a night filled with their favorite local comedians at Laugh It Up, Astoria! (Jan. 2); Krowdwerk, an improvised comedy show based completely on the time-honored tradition of doing crowd-work (Jan. 3); a Golden Globes Watch Party & Trivia night (Jan. 5); and, much more!

And since it's almost a new year, so that means it's almost time to get working on the new you! QED offers a collection of workshops that can help with some of those creative New Year's Resolutions. Want to write and pitch a webseries? Want to dip your toes into improv? Getting started with stand-up? QED has you covered! The post-NYE workshops include; Jessica Rotondi leading an Intro to Screenwriting workshop helping writers craft scripts for tv, film, and webseries (Jan. 5); Whitney Meers hosts three different workshops based around writing on January 5: Get Published: A Primer for Writing for the Web, Writing Satire Workshop, and Personal Essay Writing Workshop;, and, comedian and instructor Christi Chiello begins the first class of a 5-class series Finding Your Voice: Stand Up Comedy Class (Jan. 6). Note: QED will be closed on New Year's Day.

You can find complete schedule and performance details at the QED calendar.

QED LISTINGS

DECEMBER 29 - JANUARY 7

﻿SUN, DEC 29 @ 7PM

Repeater's Top 10 Countdown of 2019

Hosts of music podcast Repeater, Evan Forde Barden and Patrick Cartelli are recapping the year by inviting some of their favorite comedians to make their case for the best song of 2019. After the arguments have been made, Evan and Pat will mercilessly rank their selections. Purchase tickets ahead of time and you'll be entered to win vinyl from Astoria's own HiFi Records & Cafe!

﻿SUN, DEC 29 @ 8:30PM

Patrick Holbert Solo Show

Comedian Patrick Holbert opens up about sex & shame, secrets & lies, and truth & forgiveness. It's an exploration of marriage today as he admits his infidelities, grapples with toxic masculinity, shares his wildest perversions, and discovers new levels of trust with his wife. If brutally honest comedy is your jam, this show is for you.

MON, DEC 30 @ 7:30PM

The Teacher's Lounge

Have you ever wondered what is even in the Teachers' lounge? Is it a hiding place? Is there alcohol?! Join improviser, writer, and comedian Mike Zakarian and several hilarious comedians as they share their crazy stories working with in and education.

TUE, DEC 31 @ 3PM

A Family Friendly Standup Comedy Show

Get ready to laugh at a Family Friendly Stand-up Comedy Show. Children under 10 are free. The show is appropriate for all ages, with comedians Caitlin Brodnick and more!

﻿TUE, DEC 31 @ 8PM & 10PM

QED's New Year's Eve Spectacular

Get your NYEvening started off the right way with comedy from the city's best. The comedians you will see have been hand selected by QED staff and surely won't disappoint. You've already probably seen them on your TV set so be sure to catch them live and in person! The 8PM show features Christian Finnegan, Usama Siddiquee, Sam Morrison, Courney Fearrington, and Lauren Hope Crass; the 10PM show features Finnegan, Krass, and Morrison, as well as Erin Maguire.

﻿THUR, JAN 2 @ 7:30PM

Comedy Time Machine

Orli Matlow invites New York's best comedians to bring their favorite old topical bits back from the dead. Whether its once-current events material or jokes about a movie that has faded from the zeitgeist, Comedy Time Machine gives comics a chance to reunite with their dearly departed loved ones.

THUR, JAN 2 @ 9PM

Laugh it Up, Astoria!

Join hosts Liz Simons & Jenn Wehrung as they host some of their favorite comedians in New York City.

FRI, JAN 3 @ 11:30PM

Krowdwerk

Krowdwerk is a completely improvised stand up comedy show based only on interacting with the audience, some of New York's top comics bring their on-the-spot style of comedy to a QED late-night show. Witness a show not just being performed, but being created right in front of your eyes!

SUN, JAN 5 @ 6PM

Golden Globes Watch Party & Trivia

Kick off the beginning of awards season at QED's Golden Globes Watch Party & Trivia night!

TUE, JAN 7 @ 7:30PM

The Story Collider

Story Collider drops by QED with new true and personal stories about science.

CLASSES / EVENTS

SUN, DEC 29 @ 12PM - 5PM

Board Game Meetup

Break out the board games and bring your friends to play anything you like. We've got lots of games and snacks in stock and beer & wine all day. This is a great chance to learn how to play new games or play ones that require extra players. Hosted by Michael with Astoria Geek and Sundry.

FRI, JAN 3 @ 9PM

Drink & Draw

Want to get out of the house or studio and refresh your artistic skills? Looking to meet local creatives, network and exchange ideas? Well, never fear! QED is here! Live model poses can range from 30 seconds to 20 minutes. No need to be a pro, stick figures and hand-turkeys welcome! Bring your friends or enjoy an evening of creative exploration and meeting local artists. Each event will have a unique theme, new models, and plenty to drink! BYO materials (some materials will be available for purchase).

FRI, JAN 3 @ 9:30PM

Watercolor Paint Night

Supplies included! Students will learn basic watercolor techniques and then complete a series of watercolor paintings! Techniques such a dry brush and wet into wet will be demonstrated by our teacher, followed by ample time for students to experiment with the materials and techniques on their own.

SUN, JAN 5 @ 11AM

Get Published: A Primer for Writing for the Web

You may have heard it's tough to make money as a writer, but the truth is some of the largest publications in the world pay people like you to write awesome content that brings readers to their sites. If you're ready to see your own byline alongside your favorite writers on the media channels you visit every day, sign up for this primer in getting published on the web, led by Whitney Meers. Whether it's your dream to make a living as a writer or you're just hoping to share your work with a broader audience, this is a crash course in pitching, writing, and submitting your stories. Topics include: lesser-known facts about the freelance writing process and the editorial industry; where (and what) to submit; how to write a pitch letter; the business side of freelancing; and, much more!

SUN, JAN 5 @ 12PM - 4PM

Intro to Screenwriting

This class is an introduction class for screenwriting with an overview of all the different types of screenwriting for film (shorts and features), TV and webseries. There is an emphasis on writing for short length scripts (shorts and webseries) but it will give tips on what makes scripts strong and sellable no matter what the medium is. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas to class to get feedback and tips on them.Topics will include: finding the write medium for your idea; how are the different mediums related; which ideas make for the best web series pilot or short film; and, much more. Instructor Jessica Rotondi is a screenwriter, director, and comedian who has also been a teacher and professor for the past decade at a professor for the last decade at a number of prestigious programs and colleges including Hofstra University, New York Institute of Technology and New York Film Academy.

SUN, JAN 5 @ 12:30PM - 2:30PM

Writing Satire Workshop

If you're ready to share a bold statement but want to leave a more lasting impact than you might with a Facebook rant, join us to explore the art of satire writing. For people who love The Onion, Reductress, McSweeney's and even Shakespeare, this class will offer an introductory lesson in satire, complete with writing exercises to help you hone the craft. Instructor Whitney Meers cover approaches to satire and topic generation, and will also offer tips for maximizing your potential. Topics include: approaches to satirical writing; articulating a point of view; applying the point of view to specific formats; tips on becoming a better satire writer (and writer in general); and, much more.

SUN, JAN 5 @ 3PM - 5PM

Personal Essay Writing Workshop

Everyone has a story. Now, it's time to share yours. Personal essays expose what makes us human. From fundamental truths about life to stories that illustrate the sheer absurdity of the world around us, our experiences shape us and help better understand one another - and ourselves. Instructor Whitney Meers will offer insight into the personal essay ideation process and will help writers draw out stories to craft into a narrative format. Open to all levels, we'll help you structure your essay and give you tips to make it as compelling as possible. Topics will include: what makes a standout personal essay; topic generation; elements of a personal essay; and, much more.

MON, JAN 6 @ 5PM

Finding Your Voice: A 5-Week Stand Up Comedy Class - Week 1 of 5

This 5-week course will serve as a laboratory for creating original stand-up material while discovering your truth and voice. You will learn how to translate your ideas into a crafted act through proper joke structure, writing & editing techniques and an unashamed commitment to your own, unique sense of humor! The full 5-part course takes place on Mondays at 5PM between Jan. 6 through Feb. 3, as well as a Graduation show with paid audience on Feb. 3 at 7:30PM. Instructor Christi Chiello (Comedy Central's Roast Battle, IFC's Comedy Crib, It's Christi, B*tch! at Joe's Pub) teaches stand up at Muhlenberg College and Sarah Lawrence College.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You