Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program Welcomes Judith Franklin As New Lead Instructor

Project Broadway's Mosaic Training Program has announced Judith Franklin as the new lead instructor for its highly anticipated 2025 session! A seasoned professional with a passion for nurturing young talent, Franklin is set to bring her expertise and vibrant energy to this transformative program.

The Mosaic Training Program is a FREE 6-week musical theater masterclass designed to empower BIPOC high school students with the tools, confidence, and community needed to thrive in the performing arts industry.

What Participants Will Gain:

Professional Coaching: Receive top-notch acting coaching and vocal instruction from experienced mentors.

Headshots Included: Students will get FREE professional headshots to kickstart their journey in the industry.

Industry Insights: Learn the ins and outs of the musical theater world like never before.

A Supportive Community: Join a welcoming environment full of encouragement, love, and support.

All sessions will be held at Ripley Grier Studios in New York City. The program runs from February 23rd to March 31st, 2025, with classes held on Sundays only from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Judith Franklin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Mosaic. A Broadway veteran, Franklin has graced the stage in celebrated productions such as The Wiz, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Her extensive resume also includes national tours like Motown The Musical and Straight Outta Oz, as well as regional theater roles in Dreamgirls and Memphis The Musical.

Applications are now open! With only 12 slots available, students are encouraged to apply early. Don't miss this opportunity to start the year off on a high note and become part of a program that's redefining musical theater education.

About Project Broadway

Project Broadway, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to making theater arts education more accessible by providing students with scholarships to intensive theater training programs and self-confidence-focused workshops

For more information and to apply, visit https://projectbroadway.org/events/mosaic-training-program/.