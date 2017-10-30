Pop Star Princess: Christy Altomare's (Not So) Secret Life As A Singer/Songwriter

We all know Christy Altomare as the fierce and lovable heroine Anya in the big Broadway hit musical. Anastasia. However, a quick scan of YouTube has let us know in no uncertain terms that Ms. Altomare's gifts don't stop on the musical stage.

A folk singer and guitarist, Christy has been writing songs since the age of twelve. She has released three independent CD's since 2000, titled Not Yet Over You, Waiting For You, and After You. She names Jewel and Joni Mitchell as her greatest musical influences.

Christy has also flexed her composition skills on the musical stage over the years. A graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, throughout her education there, Christy supplied music for two productions, titled Soiled Doves and Anon[ymus].

Soiled Doves followed the story of three working women of the old west. Bringing her signature folk style, Christy composed music and lyrics for the show, supplying a well- defined the story as well as three-dimensional character study to the new work.

Christy also wrote seven songs for another play titled Anon[ymous] and even took on the role of musical director for the production. Anon[ymus] won the Cincinnati ACCLAIM award for best play of the season.

For Anastasia fans who just can't get enough Christy, take a peek below to hear some of her original work. Let's hope that the once her run in Anastasia is up, the music industry takes notice of this tremendous talent in a big way!

