Podcaster and Comedian Ashley Monique Menard Stops by WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

The latest episode of the Why I'll Never Make It podcast, hosted by Patrick Oliver Jones, features the multi-talented Ashley Monique Menard (Eff Your Fears) sharing her journey to acting, directing, writing, podcasting, and producing.

In this two-part conversation, Menard shares her love of all things comedic and how this quickly became her bread and butter as a performer. And once she found improv training there was no looking back. That is when she discovered an artistic magnetism to writing and creating stories and characters. "What can I do with these thoughts inside my head? And how can I push myself to have more of them? Cause it's like muscle." And the variety of her projects, from Sexless in the City to The Art of Blowing It, continue to expand as she flexes that muscle.

Menard also talks about the elusive dream of Broadway, and how it isn't the only path to success. She came to realize something about her own abilities. "I'm gonna break it to you simply: I'm good but I'm not that good." And it is this open and honest assessment of her talents that has led her in many directions as she still strives to be as well-rounded as possible. She studied musical theater and performed improv theatre at night while working full time by day in sales and marketing for companies like Marriott, Omni, and Starwood Hotels before starting my company, HOLLA! Productions.

Rather than wait on opportunities to come her way, she forged her own path and sought out the people and places that could help her flourish. And it is this drive within her that has led her to reach out and help other artists "eff their fears" and grow into the life and career they dream of. Menard holds a firm belief that escaping the comfort zones is the only way to find true purpose and fulfillment, and she practices what she preaches everyday.

Listen to this episode and more at whyillnevermakeit.com.

Ashley Monique Menard has been in film, TV, web series, voiceovers, commercials, Off-Broadway, tours, and is lead singer of her band The Evergreen Experience. She is a professionally trained improviser of The Groundlings, The People's Improv, and The Upright Citizen's Brigade, and is the host of the inspirational creatives podcast called The Eff Your Fears Podcast. Menard's award-winning work as a producer and actress on Demon Doctor has received acclaim from The Asia Web Fest, Miami Web Fest, and The New Jersey Webfest. Her latest series is The Art of Blowing It.

Why I'll Never Make It is a weekly theater podcast hosted by actor and singer Patrick Oliver Jones and features fellow creatives sharing their own struggles and setbacks in the performing arts. Upcoming guests for Black History Month include Geoffrey Owens from The Cosby Show, Adrienne Walker from The Lion King and Kiss Me, Kate, and Emmy-winning actress Erin Cherry from Amazon Prime's After Forever.