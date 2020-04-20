Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest Timothy Busfield!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

On this episode Emmy Award winning actor and A Few Good Men star Timothy Busfield shares stories about his days on Thirtysomething, acting with Kevin Costner, marriage to Melissa Gilbert and driving in LA with Michael J. Fox.

Timothy Busfield is a Producer, Writer, Director and Emmy Award winning actor with over 650 professional credits. As a director, his most recent film Guest Artist, written by and starring Jeff Daniels, is scheduled to be released internationally in July of 2020. The film has won many awards since its premiere at The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, including Best Director at the New York Independent Film Festival.

As an actor he has been a series regular or recurring character on 20 television series including the currently running "For Life", "Almost Family", "thirtysomething," "The West Wing," "Entourage," "Designated Survivor," "Sleepy Hollow," Secrets and Lies," "ED," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Trapper John, M.D.," "The Byrds of Paradise," "Champs," "Family Ties," "Without A Trace," "The Paper Chase," "Reggie," "All My Children", "One Dollar". He recently appeared in the mini-series "The Loudest Voice".

Mr. Busfield has appeared in over 40 television movies and feature films, including Field of Dreams, Stripes, Revenge of the Nerds, Nerds in Paradise, Quiz Show, Sneakers, Striking Distance, Little Big League, First Kid, National Security, 23 Blast, Strays and Trucks. His short film One Smart Fellow which he codirected, co-wrote, and also acted in, won many film festivals nationwide in 2015-2016.

Timothy has directed over 140 episodes of television, including "This Is Us" and multiple episodes of "The Fosters" (also directed the pilot), "thirtysomething, "Children's Hospital", "Sports Night," "Damages," "Lipstick Jungle," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Without A Trace," "Las Vegas," "The Night Shift," "Secrets and Lies," "The Glades," "Designated Survivor," "Law and Order SVU", "Dolly Parton's Heartstrings", "The Rookie", "The Conners", and many more.

He has served as a Producing Director on six television series including "Secrets and Lies," "Mind Games," Lipstick Jungle," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Without A Trace," "ED" and the mini-series "Maneater."

In theatre, he has appeared in over 50 regional theatre productions including productions at The Long Wharf, The Mark Taper Forum, Actor's Theatre of Louisville, and The Westport Country Playhouse. And on Broadway twice, most recently as Lt. Daniel Kaffee in Aaron Sorkin's "A Few Good Men." He has also directed more than 35 professional productions and written dozens of children's plays. Mr. Busfield founded two of America's most successful professional theatres, The Fantasy Theatre (AKA the B Street School Tour) and The B Street Theatre, both in Sacramento, California.

Now in their 33rd season, the theatres perform annually for over 250,000 children and adults at their facility in Sacramento and in schools throughout northern California. He has an honorary PhD from Michigan State University and has served as an Artist in Residence and Director of National Content for their PBS affiliate WKAR.

Timothy splits his time between New York City and Sullivan County, NY with his wife, television icon and fantastic cook, Melissa Gilbert.

