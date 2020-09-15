Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Liz Caplan!

Caplan is the vocal coach to the stars!

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Liz Caplan, whohas been teaching and coaching voice since 1978 in New York City and lectures throughout the United States and Europe. Her students are currently featured in principle roles on Broadway, as artists in the recording industry, as well as actors on Film and TV. Many have also won the prestigious Tony, Grammy and Emmy awards. Besides working vocally with recording artists, Liz also does consulting work for all the major record labels.

Additionally, Liz has the honor of working with many Tony and Grammy Award winning musical directors and arrangers. She consults on many projects long before they are fully realized, and as a result, she is able to get a sense of the upcoming trends in both musical theater and the music industry. Her students, therefore, benefit from a teacher who has an awareness of these new productions and their various musical styles.

