Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Lauren Marcus

Today's episode features Broadway veteran Lauren Marcus, who chats about her marriage to composer Joe Iconis, her path from Chicago suburbs to stage, and how she eventually found her place in the New York theatre scene.

"[After I graduated from college], I didn't quite understand who I was as a person or a type- I'm not even sure that I do now. I think that's something that now I'm just like, "I am what I am and I don't want to be put in any sort of box!' I kept trying to fit into these boxes that didn't fit at all," she says. "I think now that I can look at a role and understand if there's a world that I could play it. Then, I thought I could do everything and that I was all types."

Lauren is an acclaimed singer-songwriter who reaches over 90,000 listeners monthly. As an actor, she recently made her Broadway debut as Brooke Lohst in the viral sensation Be More Chill while enjoying her first month-long residency at the legendary Rockwood Music Hall in New York City.

As an actor, select regional and New York credits also include: Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Pittsburgh Public Theater), Brooke Lohst in Be More Chill (Two River Theater and Signature Theatre), Brigid in The Humans (St. Louis Rep), Amy in Company (Barrington Stage), Beatsville (Asolo Rep), The Jonathan Larson Project (Feinstein's/54 Below), Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along (Sharon Playhouse), Pregnancy Pact (Weston Playhouse), and Miss Asp in Love in Hate Nation (Two River Theater).

Lauren is an alumnus of the Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project, and released her debut EP, Never Really Done With You, in July 2016. In 2015, her children's musical, The Meanest Birthday Girl (book/lyrics), was part of the New York Children's Theatre Festival and played the Player's Theatre in Greenwich Village. Love Letter (co-written by husband Joe Iconis), an original cabaret show exploring the lives and music of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, played sold out runs at both Don't Tell Mama's and Feinstein's 54 Below.

Lauren is a current writer for GoNoodle Inc.'s new girl group, The Best Tees. She holds a Bachelor of Music from NYU and a Master of Arts from The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

