Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Brittney Johnson

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features BroadwayWorld's very own Next on Stage host Brittney Johnson. Listen below as she tells the story of how she discovered her artistry as a child, the impact that movie musicals had on her career, and how playing Glinda changed her life.

"Getting to be the first person of color and the first black person ever to play this role... I got to be what Audra [McDonald] was for me, for so many people. Even just talking to people now and hearing what that meant to them and how it's inspired them to open up new dreams that they put away, it's so special for me."

Brittney's Broadway credits include: Wicked, Les Mis , Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

