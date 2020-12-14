Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Andrew Barth Feldman

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Andrew Barth Feldman- the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards).

"It's definitely intense in a way that everyone is freaking out," reminisced Feldman about his Jimmy Awards experience. "I am a very competitive person when it comes to fun and games- like, if you were playing mini golf with me, I have to kick your butt or a won't be able to sleep that night. But when it comes to real life things, and theatre... I'm really, really not."

He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman began an ongoing fundraiser for the Actor's Fund called Broadway Jackbox in March 2020, alongside former Dear Evan Hansen co-star Alex Boniello. He plans to attend Harvard University.

Listen below as he continues to explain his journey from Jimmys to Dear Evan Hansen, how he's kept busy during the pandemic, and so much more!