Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Rebecca Naomi Jones about FIRE IN DREAMLAND

Jul. 9, 2018  

On the most recent episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini spoke to stars of three very different Off-Broadway shows; Rebecca Naomi Jones of The Public's "Fire in Dreamland," Derek DelGaudio the star and creator of one-man show "In & Of Itself," and Conor Ryan from the return engagement of "Desperate Measures."

This is a special mini episode with the interview with Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Despite being incredibly disparate pieces, all three of these shows find a way to feel both intimate and all-encompassing, while combining to have only 10 cast members amongst them.

As we get into the specifics of each of these shows, it draws into focus how remarkably wide the breadth of work being done Off-Broadway is.

Rebecca Naomi Jones:
