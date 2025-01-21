News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Playwright and Cartoonist Jules Feiffer Passes Away at 95

Feiffer penned the play Knock, Knock, which was nominated for a Tony Award.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
Playwright and Cartoonist Jules Feiffer Passes Away at 95 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jules Feiffer, the cartoonist and playwright, has passed away at 95 from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife JZ Holden.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: GWYNETH GOES SKIING Arrives Off-Broadway
10 Great Movies About Theater, Actors, & Show Business
Playwright and Cartoonist Jules Feiffer Passes Away at 95
Photos: Miranda, Bryant, Kroll & Rannells in ALL IN on Broadway

Known for his extensive cartoons that satirized modern culture, Feiffer has his work published in numerous publications, including Esquire, The New Yorker, The Los Angeles Times, and the London Observer. In 1986, he won the Pulitzer Prize for his editorial cartooning work and was later inducted into the Comic Book Hall of Fame.

He also illustrated several children's books, including The Man in the Ceiling (which premiered as a new musical at Bay Street Theater in 2017), A Barrel of Laughs, A Vale of Tears, I Lost My Bear, Bark, George, and Rupert Can Dance and Norton Juster's The Phantom Tollbooth.

In addition to his cartooning, Feiffer lent his writing skills to both film as well as the Broadway stage. In 1969, he contributed to the musical revue Oh! Calcutta! and also penned Knock Knock starring Judd Hirsch, the Broadway production of which received a Tony nomination for Best Play. 1966's The Apple Tree, a musical from Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, contained a segment based on Feiffer's graphic novel Passionella.

Feiffer's film credits include the screenplays for Mike Nichols's 1971 dramedy Carnal Knowledge, which starred Jack Nicholson, Candice Bergen, and Rita Moreno, and the live-action musical Popeye, starring Robin Williams and the late Shelley Duvall

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos




Videos