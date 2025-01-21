Playwright and Cartoonist Jules Feiffer Passes Away at 95

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jules Feiffer, the cartoonist and playwright, has passed away at 95 from congestive heart failure. He is survived by his wife JZ Holden.

Known for his extensive cartoons that satirized modern culture, Feiffer has his work published in numerous publications, including Esquire, The New Yorker, The Los Angeles Times, and the London Observer. In 1986, he won the Pulitzer Prize for his editorial cartooning work and was later inducted into the Comic Book Hall of Fame.

He also illustrated several children's books, including The Man in the Ceiling (which premiered as a new musical at Bay Street Theater in 2017), A Barrel of Laughs, A Vale of Tears, I Lost My Bear, Bark, George, and Rupert Can Dance and Norton Juster's The Phantom Tollbooth.

In addition to his cartooning, Feiffer lent his writing skills to both film as well as the Broadway stage. In 1969, he contributed to the musical revue Oh! Calcutta! and also penned Knock Knock starring Judd Hirsch, the Broadway production of which received a Tony nomination for Best Play. 1966's The Apple Tree, a musical from Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, contained a segment based on Feiffer's graphic novel Passionella.

Feiffer's film credits include the screenplays for Mike Nichols's 1971 dramedy Carnal Knowledge, which starred Jack Nicholson, Candice Bergen, and Rita Moreno, and the live-action musical Popeye, starring Robin Williams and the late Shelley Duvall.