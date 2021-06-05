Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announces 2021 Emerging Playwrights' Celebration

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company has announced a call for original full-length comedic plays, for its 4th Annual Dr. R. J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Celebration.

There is a $25 fee that will go directly to prize money for the selected playwrights, as well as to support our charitable partners Nazareth Housing. Nazareth Housing is a community-based nonprofit serving vulnerable families of the LES. For almost 40 years, NH has helped families and individuals unlock their potential, build pathways out of poverty, and avoid homelessness. Since 2011, PCTC has provided the NH community with FREE theatre camps ("Little Creatures Act Out"), for over 1200 LES youth.

You may donate at: www.playhousecreatures.org. Your gift/ submission fee is tax-deductible.

If you are not in a position to make this donation, please reach out and request a scholarship. We want to hear from as many talented playwrights as we can and do not want finances to hold you back. Scholarship requests may be emailed to megan@playhousecreatures.org. (no submission here, see address below for submissions)

Submission Guidelines:

Must be full-length comedic plays

Must email along with submission, proof of donation or proof of scholarship

Submitted by midnight Labor Day. September 6th, 2021

Email script, brief description and production history to PCTC2021Submissions@gmail.com

The winners will receive:

1st place "Winner" will receive a $300 Cash Prize and an in-person staged reading!!!

2nd Place $100 Prize and a Virtual reading!!

3rd Place receives a Virtual reading!

The artistic team at Playhouse Creatures agrees that we all need a laugh!! So send us your comedies--well, your BLACK comedies. Submit a full-length, darkly humorous script. We encourage you to mine the rabid riches of the human psyche for comedic gems and explore the cavernous realms of the absurd! We seek original comedies with an off-color tone, an uncanny twist, an unexpected shocker, or a compelling weirdness. Whatever that may be, we encourage your submissions of debauched, debased or degenerate black comedic scripts to the 4th Annual Dr. R. J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Contest.

Submit to: PCTC2021Submissions@gmail.com by September 6th 2021