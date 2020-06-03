Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company Announces 2020 Emerging Playwrights' Contest

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company has announced a call for original plays, for its 3rd Annual Dr. R. J. Rodriguez Emerging Playwrights' Contest.

But this year (in keeping with the earth-shaking events we are living through), PCTC is waiving entry fees. In lieu of the $35 fee, please consider donating to PCTC's goal of bringing food supplies to our community partner Nazareth Housing. You may do so at: www.playhousecreatures.org. Your gift is tax-deductible.

Nazareth Housing is a community-based nonprofit serving vulnerable families of the LES. For almost 40 years, NH has helped families and individuals unlock their potential, build pathways out of poverty, and avoid homelessness. Since 2011, PCTC has provided the NH community with FREE theatre camps ("Little Creatures Act Out"), for over 1200 LES youth

PCTC Producing Artistic Director, Joseph W. Rodriguez, stated, "PCTC stands with our brothers and sisters of color in seeking justice and structural, societal, change. There is no justice, until there is justice for ALL.

"We, as artists, are privileged to pursue our passions and dreams. It is our responsibility to seek change and justice actively, through our art. In pursuit of that understanding and justice, we are asking playwrights to create and share work that is malleable, fluid, and that will be accessible to traditionally underserved communities.

"Therefore, given the fact we can't share the winner's work in a traditional theatre space, we are asking writers to create plays that will initially be shared on-line, but (adhering to social distancing guidelines) can easily be performed live-especially to underserved audiences. We are asking playwrights to follow these guidelines:"

A 30-minute play (or less), with a cast of 4 (or fewer);

A play that may be performed via the internet, phone, or live (we'd love to bring it to the community-at a safe distance-when we are able to);

And, most importantly, a play that deals with the un-dealt-with racial divide we have been suffering through since 1619; and, how the Covid-19 pandemic has served as a pressure cooker of a catalyst. They are distinct, but certainly not unrelated. Our streets are filled with righteous anger, frustration, and indignation. As artists, what is OUR response? What is the message of hope we can bring? What is the vehicle we can create to give voice to the voiceless? Please open your hearts and share your stories, the world wants and needs to hear them.

The winner will receive a Zoom workshop production, and $100 will be donated to the Nazareth Housing Food Pantry in their name.

Again, there is no entry fee. Submissions are accepted FREE. Donations are accepted at: www.playhousecreatures.org.

