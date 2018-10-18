Play a Role in NETWORK Starring Bryan Cranston with a Video Submission

Network is headed to Broadway and they're giving you a chance to be a part of it! Follow the instructions on submitting a video and you could be featured in the 'Mad as Hell' scene!

In Paddy Chayefsky's famous "Mad as Hell" scene from his original 1976 screenplay, he described a "gathering CHORUS coming from the huddled, black border of the city's SCREAMING people, an indistinguishable tidal roar of human RAGE." The production will use some of the submitted images and videos to create a panoramic mosaic of people projected onto the set - a "tidal roar of human rage" that truly conveys the weight of Chayefsky's plea.

Interested? Just follow Bryan Cranston's instructions:





A play like Network, set largely in a TV studio, requires a complex technical infrastructure. Network will incorporate dozens of screens, cameras and projectors to recreate a working TV studio with the show's technical staff in full view and incorporated into the action of the play. The show has been using these tools from day one in rehearsal and are creating an engaging, media-saturated world that reflects the world around us. Now they need the audience to complete the vision.

Instructions to submit:

Record yourself saying, "I'M MAD AS HELL AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANYMORE!" and post it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #MadAsHellBway

For more info visit networkbway.com/madashell

