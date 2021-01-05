Play-PerView Launches 2021 Season With Marin Ireland, Ken Leung, a Reunion of NBC's TIMELESS and More

Having raised almost $180,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus in its first season of thirty-seven major live-streamed events and additional auxiliary programming, Play-PerView is launching its 2021 season and announces programming and casting for upcoming events through February 13th.

On Friday January 15th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will live stream Blue Ridge by Abby Rosebrock (Dido of Idaho). Directed by OBIE Award winner Taibi Magar (Underground Railroad Game), this production will reunite the entire original cast of the Atlantic Theater Company's Off-Broadway production, including Kyle Beltran (Gloria), Marin Ireland ("The Umbrella Academy"), Peter Mark Kendall ("The Americans"), Nicole Lewis (for all the women who thought they were Mad), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), and Chris Stack (Marie Antoinette). In Blue Ridge, a progressive high school teacher with a rage problem retaliates against her unscrupulous boss and is sentenced to six months at a church-sponsored halfway house, where she attends to everyone's recovery but her own. Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through January 19th. This reading will benefit the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition.

Then, following the runaway success of its recent "Better Off Ted" reunion, on Saturday January 23rd at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will reunite the principal cast members of NBC's cult sci-fi series "Timeless" with series co-creator Shawn Ryan ("The Shield") in a reading of the season two episode, "Hollywoodland" featuring additional new material written just for this special event. Series stars Malcolm Barrett ("Preacher"), Sakina Jaffrey ("House of Cards"), Paterson Joseph ("Peep Show"), Matt Lanter ("The Mandalorian"), Abigail Spencer ("True Detective"), and Goran Višnjić ("ER") will be joined by additional cast members and other guests, to be announced shortly. This Play-PerView exclusive performance will feature a live-streamed reading of the episode followed by a moderated discussion and Q&A for the audience, and will be available on-demand through January 27th. Proceeds from this presentation will benefit Feeding America.

Finally, on Saturday February 13th at 7:00pm EST, Play-PerView will present Revenge Porn by Carla Ching (Nomad Motel), featuring Tina Huang ("Rizzoli & Isles"), Amy Hill ("Magnum P.I."), Kahyun Kim (Daddy), Christopher Larkin ("The 100"), Ken Leung ("Lost"), and Roland Ruiz (Boyhood) under the direction of Bernardo Cubría (Brain Problems). In Revenge Porn, when Kat Chan's ex-husband posts explicit photos of her online and tags everyone she knows, she has to wrestle with a choice: Be humane to someone she used to love? Or take him out in a very public way? A play about public shaming, ownership of womens' bodies and images, and the earthquakes that come from dissolving a marriage, Revenge Porn will be available on-demand through February 17th. This reading will benefit a new emergency micro-grant program established by Ma-Yi Theater Company.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com.

Play-PerView's Redbubble store offers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benefit a different not-for-profit theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.