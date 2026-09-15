Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival to Feature Kid Capri and Eric Roberson

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center’s (AWAACC) 2026 B.U.I.L.D. Residency Program, made possible with major support from the Joyce and George Wein Foundation, features Kid Capri, the iconic New York Grammy-winning rapper, DJ and producer, and Eric Roberson, the acclaimed R&B and soul singer, songwriter, and producer known as a pioneer of the independent music movement. Both artists will appear at the 16th Annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival co-presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield (PIJF) September 17 – 20.

Created to address opportunity gaps Black artists face growing their artistic and business capacities and increasing their visibility, the Program was designed to Build capacity and support for labor intensive work; Utilize the Center’s abilities and resources to develop collaborations and partnerships that not only benefit the Center, but the city of Pittsburgh and beyond; Inform other artists, audiences, communities, and performing arts organizations about Pittsburgh’s rich cultural legacy and aesthetic; Lead the professional development and support of future artists and arts administrators, including curators, producers, managers; and Develop cross-cultural and cross-sector collaborations, including commissions and partnerships locally and nationally.

'We are thrilled to welcome our extraordinary B.U.I.L.D. Artists-in-Residence, Kid Capri and Eric Roberson, to this year’s Festival. Through the generous support of the Joyce and George Wein Foundation, our residency allows us to challenge musical boundaries and honor the vast tapestry of Black music. By bringing Kid Capri’s legendary hip-hop turntablism and Eric Roberson’s masterful, improvisational soul directly to the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, we are celebrating how these interconnected genres continue to shape and influence global culture,' said Janis Burley, CEO of AWAACC and Founder/Producer of the PIJF.

'This sponsorship brings a historic partnership between George Wein and this great jazz city full circle. George co-produced Pittsburgh’s first major jazz festival in 1964 alongside the legendary Mary Lou Williams. Sixty-two years later, the Joyce and George Wein Foundation continues to foster that spirit of cultural stewardship and musical evolution through sponsorship of the B.U.I.L.D residency,' said Deborah Ross, Executive Director of the Joyce and George Wein Foundation and Producer of the Mellon Jazz Festival from 1991-1994.

Hip-hop pioneer and Grammy Award-winning icon Kid Capri is not only bringing his legendary turntable skills and unmatched stage presence to PIJF on Saturday, September 19, but he also will showcase how jazz has influenced hip-hop and share how artists in his genre have sampled jazz riffs. Renowned as a definitive architect of mixtape culture and one of the most influential DJs in music history, Capri continues to redefine live entertainment with his signature high-energy performance style. This highly-anticipated Hip-hop Jazz Party promises to deliver a masterclass in crowd mobilization, seamlessly blending classic anthologies with modern sonic curation to offer attendees a definitive, world-class musical experience.

Two-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson is widely recognized as the original pioneer and King of Independent Soul Music. For over two decades, the Howard University alumnus has broken industry boundaries by championing complete creative autonomy through his independent label, Blue Erro Soul. Celebrated for his velvety voice and dynamic performances, Roberson has released 18 studio albums, including his acclaimed 2026 multimedia release and book, Beautifully All Over The Place. Beyond his celebrated career as a performer, his masterful storytelling has helped shape the modern neo-soul landscape, penning hits for legendary artists including Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild and Dwele. On Saturday, Eric will present his Improv Session, an unscripted performance where he blends spontaneous freestyles, storytelling and audience interaction into a unique musical experience. On Sunday, it’s all about his soulful songs, in concert including music from his latest recording.

The artists and companies-in-residence receive mentorship, professional development, and access to the Center’s professional staff and state-of-the-art venue. The specific activities of each residency are tailored to the artists’ creative process and are designed to offer participants holistic support. Inaugurated at the AWAACC in 2021, past B.U.I.L.D. Resident Artists and Companies include visual artist, photographer, and filmmaker Emmai Alaquiva (2021-23), the Demaskus Theatre Collective (2022-23); and pianist and educator Howie Alexander and DJ/filmmaker/educator Phillip Thompson (2024-25); guitarist Dan Wilson (2025). As the program's first non-local residents, Kid Capri and Eric Roberson (2026) are extending the initiative into the national spotlight while fostering an exchange of mutual love between Pittsburgh and the wider music industry.

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