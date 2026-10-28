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Pipeline Arts Foundation Opens Submissions for Musical Theatre Awards

Early- to mid-career creators can submit original musicals through a fee-free, blind submission process.

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Pipeline Arts Foundation Opens Submissions for Musical Theatre Awards

Submissions are now open for the 5th Annual Pipeline Arts Foundation's Musical Theatre Awards, a national opportunity for early- to mid-career musical theatre artists to share their original musicals and receive meaningful support to develop their work.

This year, the Foundation has increased its impact, expanding the submission cap to 350 submissions and awarding over $180,000 in cash and prizes to support the next generation of musical theatre creators.

How to Apply

Submissions must include:

  • A 20-25-page script excerpt
  • Five songs that best represent the show
  • A brief show synopsis and character list

Pipeline uses a blind submission process, and there is no fee to submit.

The application and full rules are available at pipelinearts.org.

The submission window is open now through December 31, 2026, or until the Foundation reaches its cap of 350 total submissions, whichever comes first.

Submit.pipelinearts.org



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