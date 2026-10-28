Pipeline Arts Foundation Opens Submissions for Musical Theatre Awards

Submissions are now open for the 5th Annual Pipeline Arts Foundation's Musical Theatre Awards, a national opportunity for early- to mid-career musical theatre artists to share their original musicals and receive meaningful support to develop their work.

This year, the Foundation has increased its impact, expanding the submission cap to 350 submissions and awarding over $180,000 in cash and prizes to support the next generation of musical theatre creators.

How to Apply

Submissions must include:

A 20-25-page script excerpt

Five songs that best represent the show

A brief show synopsis and character list

Pipeline uses a blind submission process, and there is no fee to submit.

The application and full rules are available at pipelinearts.org.

The submission window is open now through December 31, 2026, or until the Foundation reaches its cap of 350 total submissions, whichever comes first.

Submit.pipelinearts.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 06 Hrs 52 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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