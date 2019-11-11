Piccadilly Theatre Will Resume Performances of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Tonight
Piccadilly Theatre will resume performances of Death of a Salesman tonight, Monday 11th November at 7.30pm. Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday 6th November, Westminster City Council has granted permission for it to reopen following its final inspection.
Therefore, ATG announces that performances will resume tonight, Monday, 11th November at 7.30pm. The Grand Circle is currently closed while repairs take place, and any customers who have booked seats in that section will be relocated to other parts of the theatre or offered to exchange their tickets for a later date.
The West End transfer of the highly acclaimed Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Cindy Tolan and starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke began its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London on Friday 24 October 2019, where it will run until 4 January 2020.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that young Broadway actress Laurel Griggs has passed away.... (read more)
Broadway-Bound KPOP Musical Announces Nationwide Talent Search
KPOP, the new musical conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, written by Jason Kim (book), Helen Park and Max Vernon (music and lyrics), and d... (read more)
Reaction Roundup: FROZEN 2 - Check Out the Early Buzz For Disney's Anticipated Sequel!
Critics are unleashing their first reactions to Frozen 2, with many saying it is better than the original. The film officially opens in U.S. theater o... (read more)
CATS Film Will Miss the Deadline For Multiple Award Nominations This Season
It has been revealed that the upcoming Cats film will miss multiple awards deadlines for this upcoming award season.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Josh Groban Makes Guest Appearance At FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Last night, Josh Groban was a special guest at Freestyle Love Supreme!... (read more)
VIDEOS: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Sing Their Audition Songs, Talk About the Movie, and More!
Variety chatted with the cast and creatives of Frozen 2 at the film's premiere last night! The cast members sang their auditions songs, talked about t... (read more)