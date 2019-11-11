Piccadilly Theatre will resume performances of Death of a Salesman tonight, Monday 11th November at 7.30pm. Following the incident at the Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday 6th November, Westminster City Council has granted permission for it to reopen following its final inspection.

Therefore, ATG announces that performances will resume tonight, Monday, 11th November at 7.30pm. The Grand Circle is currently closed while repairs take place, and any customers who have booked seats in that section will be relocated to other parts of the theatre or offered to exchange their tickets for a later date.

The West End transfer of the highly acclaimed Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Cindy Tolan and starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke began its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London on Friday 24 October 2019, where it will run until 4 January 2020.





