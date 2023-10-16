Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!

On October 15, NY Forever, in partnership with City National Bank, the New York City Department of Transportation and 161st Street Business Improvement District held the second installment of Broadway Forever, a series of free, star-studded, pop-up concerts and community service activations, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all.

Check out photos and video footage from the concert below!

Volunteers gathered at 9 AM to revitalize Joyce Kilmer Park and Franz Siegel Park in the South Bronx.

The free concert at 11AM at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place) —was hosted by Tony Award® Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and featured performances and appearances from 2023 Tony Award® Winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Adam Pascal (RENT), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Colin Donnell (The Shark is Broken), Andrew Durand (Shucked), Lili Thomas (Chicago), Ian Shaw (The Shark is Broken) and current cast members from & Juliet (Veronica Otim), Harmony (Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey), and Here Lies Love (Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay).

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT’s Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces.

The events are produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit



Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay



Adam Pascal



Alex Newell



Andrew Durand



Erich Bergen



Harmony's Comedian Harmonists



Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell



Leslie Odom, Jr.



Lili Thomas



Shoshana Bean



Veronica Otim