Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!

The concert, held on October 15, was planned to empower New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all. 

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

On October 15, NY Forever, in partnership with City National Bank, the New York City Department of Transportation and 161st Street Business Improvement District held the second installment of Broadway Forever, a series of free, star-studded, pop-up concerts and community service activations, empowering New Yorkers across the city to build a better city for all. 

Check out photos and video footage from the concert below!

Volunteers gathered at 9 AM to revitalize Joyce Kilmer Park and Franz Siegel Park in the South Bronx.

The free concert at 11AM at Lou Gehrig Plaza in the Bronx (East 161st Street, Grandview Place) —was hosted by Tony Award® Winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and featured performances and appearances from 2023 Tony Award® Winner Alex Newell (Shucked), Adam Pascal (RENT), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Colin Donnell (The Shark is Broken), Andrew Durand (Shucked), Lili Thomas (Chicago), Ian Shaw (The Shark is Broken) and current cast members from & Juliet (Veronica Otim), Harmony (Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Steven Telsey), and Here Lies Love (Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay).

Broadway stars performing throughout New York City celebrate the creativity and resilience that is intrinsic to the city - and provide an opportunity to recognize the volunteers and community organizers who work hard to make New York a better place. The concerts will bring Broadway entertainment to DOT’s Public Space Programming, a city initiative that brings free activities to public spaces. 

The events are produced and staged by 6W Entertainment, with additional support from New York Cares and the Times Square Alliance.

Photo Credit: Paul Aphisit

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Aaron Alcaraz and Jaygee Macapugay

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Adam Pascal

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Alex Newell

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Andrew Durand

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Erich Bergen

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Harmony's Comedian Harmonists

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Harmony's Comedian Harmonists

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Lili Thomas

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Shoshana Bean

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Shoshana Bean

Photos/Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. Hosts BROADWAY FOREVER Concert With Alex Newell, Adam Pascal, Shoshana Bean, and More!
Veronica Otim





RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhous Photo
Photos: Go Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande stars as the iconic Frank-N-Furter, the all-new production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse. Go backstage with Frankie in the photos here!

2
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBOs Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theat Photo
VIDEO: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater

Watch Kimberly Akimbo cast members Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey show audiences where to eat when they come to see the show on Broadway!

3
Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Gr Photo
Photos: Frankie Grande Opens in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse; Ariana Grande Comes to Support

Actor, producer, and reality star, Frankie Grande, opened the all-new production of “Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities! Check out the photos here!

4
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Annive Photo
Win a Virtual Meet & Greet with Idina Menzel and Orchestra Seats to WICKED 20th Anniversary Performance

Fans now have a chance to virtually meet Idina Menzel and receive four 'Prime Center Orchestra' tickets to the 20th-anniversary performance of Wicked on Monday, October 30th at the Gershwin Theatre.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening NightVideo: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts CenterExclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future DayVideo: BACK TO THE FUTURE Reveals Special Performance To Celebrate Back to the Future Day
Video: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDEVideo: Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
WICKED
Ticket Central DAPHNE
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You