Photos and Video: Watch THE LION KING Cast Reunite to Sing 'The Circle of Life' on First Day of Rehearsals
The Lion King will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre.
The Broadway cast of The Lion King began rehearsals this week for the company's reopening next month. As previously announced, The Lion King will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre.
Below, watch the company's first day back together, including remarks by The Lion King's Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor and the cast's deeply moving first sing-thru of the show's iconic opening number "The Circle of Life," led by Tshidi Manye as Rafiki.
The Broadway cast of the The Lion King stars Stephen Carlile as Scar, L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Cameron Pow as Zazu, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Brandon A. McCall as Simba, Adrienne Walker as Nala, James Brown-Orleans as Banzai, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi and Robb Sapp as Ed. Vince Ermita and Corey J. alternate as Young Simba, and Alayna Martus and Sydney Elise Russell alternate as Young Nala.
The Lion King also features Lawrence Keith Alexander, Cameron Amandus, Leanne Antonio, Andrew Arrington, India Bolds Browne, Lindiwe Dlamini, Zinhle Dube, Bongi Duma, Angelica Edwards, Jim Ferris, Rosie Lani Feldman, Daniel Gaymon, Pia Hamilton, Daniel Harder, Michael Alexander Henry, Michael Hollick, Pearl Khwezi, Lindsey Jackson, Lisa Lewis, Mduduzi Madela, Jaysin McCollum, Ray Mercer, S'bu Ngema, Nhlanhla Ngobeni, Nteliseng Nkhela, Jacqueline René, Kaylin Seckel, Kellen Stencil, Housso Semon, Derrick Spear, Michael Stiggers Jr., Jamie J. Thompson, Bravita Threatt, Natalie Turner, Donna Michelle Vaughan, Nicholas Ward and Stephen Scott Wormley.
