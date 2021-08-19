Photos and Video: Watch THE LION KING Cast Reunite to Sing 'The Circle of Life' on First Day of Rehearsals

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

The Broadway cast of The Lion King began rehearsals this week for the company's reopening next month. As previously announced, The Lion King will resume performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Below, watch the company's first day back together, including remarks by The Lion King's Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor and the cast's deeply moving first sing-thru of the show's iconic opening number "The Circle of Life," led by Tshidi Manye as Rafiki.