Photos: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Rings the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this morning, Wednesday, October 30, 2024, The New York Stock Exchange welcomed the cast and crew of Broadway's Water for Elephants to the podium. To honor the occasion, leading lady Isabelle McCalla joined Tara Dziedzic, NYSE Head of US Listings, to ring The Opening Bell.

McCalla was joined on the podium by cast members Sara Gettelfinger, Philippe Aymard, Marissa Rosen, Antoine Boissereau, and Nicolas Jelmoni, as well as composer Alex Falberg of PigPen Theatre Co. and Associate Music Director Abel Garriga.



Audiences have five weeks left to catch the original musical on Broadway. Water For Elephants will play its final performance at the Imperial Theatre on Sunday, December 8th, 2024. The national tour will launch in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025.